Bracing for Cold — Maplewood Asks Residents to Seek Heat at Libraries, Town Hall and Warming Centers

Bracing for extreme cold and reacting to Essex County’s Code Blue, Maplewood is encouraging residents seeking heat to visit its libraries and Town Hall during business hours and the Municipal Court/Police Headquarters warming center after hours and overnight.

This week’s weather forecast indicates nightly weather temperatures will fall below 32 degrees so the County’s Code Blue will be in effect starting Monday, December 1, 2025, through Monday, December 8, 2025 (nights only: 8 p.m. – 8 a.m.).

Maplewood Memorial Library is located at 51 Baker Street, Hilton Branch Library is located at 1688 Springfield Avenue and Town Hall is located 574 Valley Street.

“Any resident in need of a heating center overnight can take refuge at the Municipal Court/Police Headquarters (1618 Springfield Avenue,” the announcement reads. “Visitors will be directed to the court room until the overnight warming center at the DeHart Community Center is open and staffed, and residents can be transported over. Residents may also call the Police Department to report others who are without adequate heat or shelter and may need assistance.”

In emergency situations, call 9-1-1. In non-emergency situations, call Maplewood Police Department’s non-emergency line at (973) 762-1234. The township asks residents to save this information for future reference on Code Blues throughout the season or visit the Township website, where it can also be found.

A list of Essex County warming centers can be found here.