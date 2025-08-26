CHS Football Kicks Off Season With Home Opener This Friday, August 29 

The Columbia High School Cougars open their fall season at 7 p.m. this Friday, August 29, at Underhill Sports Complex, against Newark’s Westside High School.

This is the first game for the team under the leadership of Columbia’s new Head Coach Lys Rubens Blanc. He has grown the team to its largest roster in recent years, as well as challenged and nurtured the players all through the spring and summer, with the goal of developing talent and preparing the team for the next level.

“We are looking forward to seeing Coach Blanc build a culture of winning, build morale, develop camaraderie among our student athletes, and set an expectation of excellence,” said Athletic Director Sjocquelyn Winstead.

Blanc’s coaching pathway spans 14 years across New Jersey’s educational landscape—from the hallways of Union to the fields of Hillside High School. His credentials are full of resilience and strategic acumen: eight playoff appearances and a 2022 Sectional State Championship appearance. Beyond the football field, Blanc brings academic rigor to his coaching philosophy. With degrees in public administration and business marketing, he represents a distinct archetype of coach—part strategist, part educator.

“It’s not just about winning games,” Blanc says. “It’s about developing young men who understand discipline, teamwork, and personal growth.”

The varsity football schedule includes five home games:

8/29: at Home vs Newark West Side 7 pm

9/12: at Home vs Orange 7 pm

9/19: away @ Passaic County Tech 7 pm

9/27: away @ Irvington 1 pm

10/3: at Home vs Montclair Kimberley Academy 7 pm

10/10: at Home vs Livingston 7 pm (homecoming)

10/17: away @ Bayonne HS 7 pm

10/24: at Home vs Union City 7 pm

“We hope the community comes out to support these committed athletes and cheer them on. Join our Cougar Nation crowd, enjoy the band, and the energy,” Winstead said. “Games are a great place to bring your family and friends and have fun.”

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., preceded by Senior Night at 6 p.m., a fun ceremony on the field that celebrates the team’s 20 seniors as they head into their last football season.

The Cougar Canteen will be open before and during the game to purchase food, snacks, and beverages.