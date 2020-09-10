Community Coalition on Race, Realtors Held Racial Equity Town Hall

From Twotowns.org:

On August 26, 2020, The South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race, in conjunction with Keller Williams Premier Properties and Guaranteed Rate, presented a Town Hall on Racial Equity. Over 120 regional realtors attended this informative and thought-provoking session on fair housing history, unconscious bias in the real estate industry, and strategies on serving Black home seekers with productive and equitable approaches.

“One aspect of the culture at Keller Williams is to be learning-based, so this Town Hall was a wonderful opportunity for local Realtors to learn how we can do better, be better and start to make a difference with racial inequalities within the real estate industry,” says Vanessa Pollock, CEO/Sales Associate/Realtor, Pollock Properties Group of Keller Williams. “This Town Hall was the first conversation of many that we hope to host, in order to discover and implement real change. All of us at Keller Williams are so grateful to the Community Coalition on Race for cohosting this event with us, along with Guaranteed Rate, and we look forward to a growing partnership.”

“As program director for the Coalition and head of its Residential Committee, Audrey has had years of experience implementing pro-integrative strategies with local realtors, home buyers and the community. With Audrey’s guidance, we were able to collaborate our efforts to launch our first Racial Equity Town Hall Meeting for Realtors.” says Jeanne Rogalin, Realtor, Keller Williams Premier Properties.

“As we drive through our respective towns throughout the state, and nationwide, we see back lives matter signs. If Black lives matter, we need to ensure our equitable approaches as Realtors are reaching Black and brown homeowners and future homeowners, says Camille Estrella, Keller Williams Realtor, Brightest Shine Homes.

“Everything begins in a home, generational wealth begins with a home, and we’re going to make sure that every client who comes to us makes it to the finish line because everyone deserves a home.” Estrella says, ”As Realtors we must diversify your marketing strategies, and who you hire on your team because representation matters. Inclusivity isn’t just a catchy slogan or nice marketing catch phrase. What are you doing to make your business visible to ALL. People buy when they see a mirror of themselves, and of their lifestyle. We want to make sure that we are branding ourselves as equal and fair housing not just to our friends, not just to our sphere of comfort, but to all.”

For a video of the presentations, visit https://www.communitycoalitiononrace.org/realtors_discuss_racial_equity_at_town_hall.

To learn more, visit www.communitycoalitiononrace.org.