Family Connections to Honor Frank McGehee and Valley National Bank May 10

From Family Connections:

On May 10, 2022, Family Connections will honor former Maplewood Mayor, Frank McGehee with the Roger Manshel Lifetime Achievement Award and Valley National Bank with the Champion of the People Award.

The Roger Manshel Lifetime Achievement Award honors individuals who exceed expectations in support of Family Connections and their community. Frank McGehee is a member of the Township Committee for Maplewood and previously served both as Mayor and Deputy Mayor for the town. Frank has always been an incredible supporter of Family Connections through his work with Maplewood and personally. The McGehee Family is so passionate about the agency, his wife Marie serves on the Board of Trustees. The organization is honored to be able to present Frank with this award.

The Champion of the People Award honors individuals and companies whose passion for their community and determination to support others shines through in much of what they do. Valley National Bank has been an amazing ally of Family Connections in terms of financial support, community service and advocacy. Valley National Bank is the perfect fit as a champion of the people.

“Family Connections in incredibly excited to host our first in-person event since March 2020. We believe it’s an important time to connect with our supporters and celebrate hope as well as our outstanding honorees.” Explains Jacques Hryshko, Family Connections, Chief Executive Officer.

Family Connections’ A Toast to Hope event will be a celebration of hope and possibility. In addition to the honorees, the program will highlight a few of many bright lights the organization experienced over the last two years. Proceeds from the event will go towards Family Connections’ goal of serving 4,000 individuals and families throughout northern NJ.

If you are interested in sponsoring the event or attending, check out the event website at: https://www.familyconnectionsnj.org/toast/

About Family Connections:

Far too many people and families in our communities struggle with serious challenges—from trauma and mental illness to addiction, domestic violence and child abuse. Since 1879, Family Connections has been here to make sure that no one faces these challenges alone. Every year, our highly-trained staff and cutting-edge programs support thousands of people across Northern New Jersey on their paths to healing.