Jane Collins-Colding: ‘What Do I Seek to Accomplish? I’m Glad You Asked.’

The following remarks were given by Jane Collins-Colding upon her swearing-in to the Maplewood Township Committee on January 1, 2026.

Thank you. First, I would like to give honor to God who is the head of my life. I’m truly honored today to be the newest member of the Maplewood Township Committee.

Thank you to the Maplewood community for believing in me, for trusting me, and for honoring me with your votes. This moment belongs to all of us.

I want to take a moment to recognize someone very special today. My mom. Mom, I’m very grateful for your hardworking hands, your unshakeable faith, your endless sacrifice, and all of which helped me to arrive to this moment. In the nineties, you came to this country from Liberia, West Africa, with nothing but your courage, your faith and hope for a better future for our family. You worked tirelessly, you pushed through exhaustion, and you always found a way to keep a roof over our heads. We didn’t always see the tears or the pain, but you trusted God and you prayed and he provided. So thank you. Thank you for your strength. Thank you for your love. Thank you for the quiet talks. And yes, even the firm warnings that kept us in line.

To my incredible husband, Russell, and my beautiful children and my family that’s here today, I want to say thank you for praying for me, for standing beside me and walking with me every step of this journey. I love you more than words can express. Thank you.

Thank you to the Maplewood Democratic Committee, the district leaders and the head of our committee, Ian Grodman, who has been a true friend and advocate. Thank you for your votes and thank you for your trust.

Thank you to everyone who worked on my campaign, who knocked on doors, made phone calls. Donated, posted, encouraged and believed when the road felt really, really long. This victory here today is a result of teamwork, faith, and community. A very special thank you goes to my campaign team. That would be Michelle Alonso, the boss, for answering every single question and showing up every step of the way. And Paul Stephan, my chief of staff, who was always available for countless late night calls, often after ending a call, thinking I had gotten my way, Paul and Michelle would call me back to give me a very firm and necessary, no. I appreciate you both and I love you. Thank you.

Thank you to Liz. Elizabeth J. Fritzen, and our township clerk. Thank you to Reverend Dr. Terry L. Richardson for showing up today and being here for me. Thank you to Rabbi Bogolmilsky. Thank you for being here. Thank you, David Huemer, Bruno Lee, Judith Elliston. Thank you for coming and making this day really memorable for me.

Thanks to my colleagues on the Maplewood Township Committee. Deputy Mayor Malia Herman, thank you so much for all that you did for me. Thank you, Township Committee [member] Dean Dafis for helping me and being there for me. Thank you so much. Thank you to our amazing former Mayor Nancy Adams. Thank you so much. I’m eagerly looking forward to working with all of you to benefit our community. And finally, I wanna give a special thank you to Township Committee Mayor-Elect Vic De Luca. Thank you for seeing something in me long before I saw it in myself. You knocked on my door and invited me not only to participate, but to belong. You asked me to serve as a district leader in this town about a year ago, then as a township committee member. And those invitations changed the course of my life, and I’ll always be grateful for that.

Folks, we’re in serious times, and serious times demand leadership that is courageous, compassionate, and prepared. In the past year, we have seen attacks on transgender rights. We have witnessed the dismantling of DEI programs. We have watched the withdrawal from global health partnerships, threats to social safety nets, cuts to the Affordable Care Act, Medicaid and Medicare. These are not abstract policy changes. These are real decisions and real consequences for real people. That’s our neighbors, our families, our children, and our seniors. As we look ahead, we must be honest about these challenges that we will encounter. I’m not one to shy away from trouble. I welcome honest conversations when we can disagree, because progress is not born from silence or comfort. Progress comes from honesty, courage, and action.

So what do I seek to accomplish in the next few years ahead? I’m glad you asked.

I’m committed to strengthening diversity inclusion integration through thoughtful partnership and collaboration. Effective governance requires breaking down silos and working together with families, educators, faith leaders, advocates, and community organizations to deliver real results. I believe in diversity not only as a slogan, but as a lived reality where everyone has a seat at the table and can afford the meal at the table.

Immigration is my top priority. I will work to keep Maplewood safe in a welcoming community by advocating for people, protecting families, expanding access to services, affirming the dignity of every single resident. Our work to strengthen local supports like legal aids, ESL programs, schools, libraries, and community services for immigrants families so they can feel safe and thrive in this township.

Our children, our seniors, our most vulnerable citizens, we have a responsibility to meet the needs of their care with urgency. I look forward to working closely with our health department to expand access to critical resources, to close existing gaps, to build systems that will allow every generation, not just to survive, but to thrive.

If you’re new in neighborhood, let me tell you who we are. We are resilient, we are strong, and we rise together. When challenges come our way, there is something special about this town and a sense of connection that brings us together when it matters most. Maplewood speaks with one voice. When rights are threatened and we deliver on our promises, we show up for one another. When it’s inconvenient, that’s who we are.

This is a community that stands for diversity, stands for equality, stands for inclusion, stands for immigration rights, seniors and children, and the LGBTQ+ community. We don’t just talk about making differences. We do it every single day together.

Let us step into this moment with courage. Let us step into this moment with purpose. Let us step into this moment with strength. Let us step into this moment with a clear vision and a steadfast commitment to this township and to Maywood.

Again, thank you for all you’ve done to help us arrive to this place and this time together. I’m humbled and I’m grateful, and I’m ready to serve. God bless you. God bless Maplewood, and God bless the United States of America.