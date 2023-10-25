LETTER: SOMA Action Overwhelmingly Endorses Sackett-Gable, Callahan & Meyer for Board of Ed

The South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education election takes place on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Three of nine seats are up for election. Three candidates filed to run by the July deadline and appear on the ballot: Shayna Sackett-Gable, Liz Callahan and Will Meyer. Two candidates, Jeff Bennett and Anthony Mazzocchi, announced a write-in campaign on October 7. Village Green is posting letters of support for all candidates: Deadline for submission is October 31 at 5 p.m. Read our guidelines here. Read all our election coverage here.

Maplewood & South Orange, NJ — For the first time in its seven-year history, SOMA Action has endorsed candidates for the local school board. Members voted to support Shayna Sackett-Gable, Elizabeth Callahan, and Will Meyer in the upcoming Nov. 7 Board of Education election.

“Our members have made their voices heard,” said Jessica James, SOMA Action President. “I am proud of the democratic process we have created and upheld, which mirrors the accountability and transparency we demand from elected officials. Our Trustees can weigh in about why we believe this slate best aligns with SOMA Action’s commitment to racial justice, equity and inclusion, but it is ultimately our members who determine whether or not any candidate receives an endorsement.”

Endorsement required a two-thirds majority vote from SOMA Action members. Members constitute anyone who has paid their $20 annual dues in the past year. As of the 5 p.m. deadline on Monday, 77% of voting members backed the endorsement (59 of 76 voting members).

Sackett-Gable, Callahan and Meyer responded to the endorsement: “We are committed to equitable, inclusive policies, prioritizing the work to achieve equity within our schools, centering and improving student experiences, aligned teacher coaching to continually remove bias and improve their capacity, and ensuring that, no matter what happens in districts across New Jersey or at the state level, our schools remain safe for LGBTQIA+ families. We are grateful to SOMA Action members for this distinction, and are driven to ensure that our candidacies and potential tenure on the board are reflective of the confidence that has been placed in us to lead with integrity and purpose.”

This endorsement is the latest action in a series of substantial election undertakings made by SOMA Action. Recent initiatives include:

Organizing the only forum/debate for candidates running for NJ State Assembly in our district in 2023.

Endorsing and supporting on-the-ground efforts for other 2023 NJ State Assembly candidates who represent our values, such as Christine Clarke.

Sponsoring the webinar: “The Line: A Conversation About Democracy in Essex County,” with Antoinette Miles

Leading a coalition of 17 progressive groups in demanding the resignation of Senator Menendez over his federal indictments for bribery and extortion.

Organizing a Ranked Choice Voting endorsement for Senate, to come in late October.

Phone banking for Janet Protasiewicz, winner of the recent Wisconsin Supreme Court election.

Helping democracy advocates defend abortion rights in Ohio’s August statewide referendum and the upcoming ballot initiative seeking to protect abortion access.

“SOMA Action has mobilized members around Presidential, Senate, Congressional and Assembly elections – but never have we decided to weigh in on a race so close to home,” James noted. “We hope our decision to do so conveys the critical importance of this race and that we see an unprecedented turnout at the polls.”

To get involved in this race, our committee work, or other local, state and national races, visit somaaction.org and sign up for our email alerts, follow @soma_action on Instagram, or SOMA Action Discussion on Facebook. To become a member of SOMA Action or renew your lapsed membership, please pay the $20 annual dues here.