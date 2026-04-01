Lydia Johnson Dance School Offers 2026 Teen Dance Camp This Summer

From Lydia Johnson Dance School:

Lydia Johnson Dance and the LJD Dance School will hold their full-day summer 2026 Teen Dance Camp the week of July 13-17, with professional guest artists teaching workshops in Ballet, Contemporary, Jazz and Modern techniques.

The program includes an in-depth choreography workshop with Ms. Johnson, whose choreography has been acclaimed in The New Yorker, The New York Times, Broadway World and Dance Informa. Local teen dancers will participate, as well as interested members of the CHS Special Dance Troupe. Scholarships are available, as LJD is a nonprofit and is committed to a robust scholarship program.

“We are so excited to offer our second annual Teen Dance Camp!” Johnson commented. “Funding for the inaugural year was provided by a Maplewood Foundation Grant. The LJD Teen Student Company was then invited to perform, along with the professional company, at the Foundation’s Gala Celebration in January. It’s inspiring and unusual for local teen dancers to study with this level of professionals without traveling into the city.”

Younger dancers ages 6 and up can attend Dance Camp for one or two of these weeks as well: July 6-10 and/or July 13-17.

Description of Teen Dance Camp 2026:

Teen Dance Week 2026, a full-day camp, will be held July 13-17, from 9:30am-3:00pm. Designed especially for older dancers, our Camp is noncompetitive and unique in its focus on student choreography. Dancers have the opportunity to study with acclaimed choreographer Lydia Johnson, about whom The New York Times commented, “Johnson is a true original.” Dancers will train with current dance professionals, principal dancers and teaching artists, as well as create their own choreography. Vibrant and talented Guest Artists from NYC will teach in their area of expertise, including Ballet, Modern, Contemporary and Jazz. Our Choreography Workshop will focus on the many aspects of well-designed choreography. Camp fee: $625/week. Scholarships and payment plans are available.

Summer 2026 Guest Artists:

Oscar Antonio Rodriguez is a gifted performer with a wide range of experience and an inspiring teacher! He holds an MFA in Dance from NYU. Oscar has performed at Radio City Music Hall and The Metropolitan Opera (ballet company). He has been featured in Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story, Rebecca Miller’s film She Came to Me and in the production Dancing Through. Regional credits include: In the Heights, Chicago, Evita. He has danced with Earl Mosely’s Dancing Beyond, in Dance Against Cancer and with Cheryl Lavagnino and Lydia Johnson Dance.

Holly Evans is a joyful and deeply knowledgeable instructor who has enjoyed a multi-faceted career in dance as a performer, choreographer and teacher. Holly was a Radio City Rockette for 10 years, serving as assistant choreographer to Linda Haberman, as well as a dance captain. She danced in several regional ballet companies. Holly is currently a fulltime faculty member in the acclaimed commercial dance department at Pace University in New York where she teaches a wide range of dance technique styles and academic classes. She holds a Master’s in Arts and Entertainment Management from Pace, a BA degree from Butler University in Dance Pedagogy, a Certificate in Arts Administration from New York University and has completed the teacher training for Martha Graham technique.

For questions and more information, you can reach out to Lydia directly: [email protected]

www.lydiajohnsondanceschool.com