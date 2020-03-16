Maplewood Historic Preservation Commission March 18 Meeting Canceled

From Maplewood Township:
P U B L I C N O T I C E
March 16, 2020
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF MEETING – MAPLEWOOD HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION INFORMATIONAL MEETING –WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18, 2020, 7:00 p.m.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Maplewood Historic Preservation Commission meeting noticed
for Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Maplewood Municipal Building, 574 Valley Street, Maplewood,
New Jersey, beginning at 7:00 p.m. regarding Maplewood Village’s consideration for designation as a
Historic Place on the National and New Jersey State Register is hereby cancelled and postponed to a
future date unknown at this time.
ELIZABETH J. FRITZEN, R.M.C., C.M.C., C.M.R.
Township Clerk
EJF/
cc: Maplewood Township Committee
Sonia Viveiros, Township Administrator
Roger J. Desiderio, Township Attorney
Glenn Michalowski, Assistant Township Administrator
Annette De Palma, Director of Community Development
Posted – Maplewood Municipal Building – Bulletin Board
Maplewood South Orange News Record Legals
Maplewood website