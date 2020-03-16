Maplewood Historic Preservation Commission March 18 Meeting Canceled

From Maplewood Township:

P U B L I C N O T I C E

March 16, 2020

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF MEETING – MAPLEWOOD HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION INFORMATIONAL MEETING –WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18, 2020, 7:00 p.m.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Maplewood Historic Preservation Commission meeting noticed

for Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Maplewood Municipal Building, 574 Valley Street, Maplewood,

New Jersey, beginning at 7:00 p.m. regarding Maplewood Village’s consideration for designation as a

Historic Place on the National and New Jersey State Register is hereby cancelled and postponed to a

future date unknown at this time.

ELIZABETH J. FRITZEN, R.M.C., C.M.C., C.M.R.

Township Clerk

EJF/

cc: Maplewood Township Committee

Sonia Viveiros, Township Administrator

Roger J. Desiderio, Township Attorney

Glenn Michalowski, Assistant Township Administrator

Annette De Palma, Director of Community Development

Posted – Maplewood Municipal Building – Bulletin Board

Maplewood South Orange News Record Legals

Maplewood website