Maplewood March 16 Coronavirus Update: Still 1 Maplewood Case

From Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee on March 16, 2020:

Good afternoon my fellow residents,

As promised we are continuing to provide you with updates.

As of this moment there are 176 confirmed coronavirus COVID-19 cases in the state of New Jersey including 20 in Essex County and still one case here in Maplewood.

Again, if you want to re-emphasize that if you are feeling sick, please stay home. Call your healthcare provider for guidance on how to manage your symptoms and if you can manage your symptoms (cough and fever) from home, please do so.

If you are a close contact with a suspected or known case of coronavirus and have questions on what to do, please call the Maplewood Public Health Division, (973) 762-8120.

Update on our Local Businesses

All restaurants, dining establishments, and food courts, with or without a liquor license, all bars, and all other holders of a liquor license with retail consumption privileges, are permitted to operate their normal business hours, but are limited to offering only food delivery and/or take-out services. In addition movie theaters, gyms/yoga facilities, and dance studios must be closed as of 8:00pm on Monday, March 16, 2020 and remain closed through March 31, 2020. Residents are encouraged to patronize our businesses through delivery or takeout options, online, and the purchasing gift cards.

Town Hall building operations

Beginning Tuesday, March 17th through March 27th our Town Hall building will be closed to the public. The town will have employees working 9:00 am to 4:30 pm to ensure that there is no interruption of services. Please call our main number at (973) 762-8120 for information regarding any related services. If you receive a voicemail box, please leave a message and it will be returned within 24 hours. Services related to inspections will be made by appointment only. The Township has installed additional drop boxes at Town Hall, the police station, our fire stations and the De Hart Community building to ensure that the public can drop off applications and/or payments related to services.

Child care centers and preschools

Because our childcare centers and preschools provide intimate care to a vulnerable population (infants and young children) and their staffs are also vulnerable populations and for the protection of the health and safety of families and staff, all childcare centers and pre-schools in the Township of Maplewood must close as of 8:00pm on Monday, March 16, 2020 and remained closed through March 31, 2020.

Overnight Parking Restrictions

Our overnight parking ordinance is suspended until further notice.

Mayor Frank McGehee