Maplewood Mayor & Township Officials Submitted Response to ‘Whistleblower’ Suit in February

An attorney for Maplewood Mayor Dean Dafis and the four Township Committee members who were serving with him in 2022 has submitted an answer to a so-called “whistleblower” complaint filed by former Township Administrator Jerry Giaimis.

The “answer and affirmative defenses” was filed by Elizabeth Moon Esq. on February 14, 2023. Giaimis filed his complaint last November, but it only came to light publicly after Maplewood Department of Public Works Superintendent Cesare Riccardi was arrested and charged with alleged bid rigging by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office last week.

In his complaint, Giaimis contends that he was forced to resign because of his warnings about Riccardi as well as his warnings that the Township CFO’s failure to submit a timely budget could open Maplewood up to scrutiny from the state. Read more here.

In their response, Dafis and TC members Frank McGehee (since retired), Vic DeLuca, Nancy Adams and Jamaine Cripe “deny each and every allegation unless specifically admitted, qualified, or otherwise answered herein,” and ask that the court dismiss “all claims asserted by Plaintiff in the Complaint with prejudice and on the merits, and that attorney’s fees and costs in defending this action be assessed against Plaintiff, together with such further relief as the Court deems just and proper.”

Many of the “admissions” include innocuous facts such as admitting to an employees’ title, employment and work addresses, or to events such as the delay in the budget process.

One admission is of note: “Cesare Riccardi was and is the Superintendent of Public Works.” (Village Green emailed Acting Township Administrator Gregg Schuster last week to ask if Riccardi is still employed by the township and has not received a response as yet.)

While many allegations are denied, many others are responded to as follows: “Defendants lack knowledge or information sufficient to form a belief as to the truth of the allegations set forth.”

For instance, the Defendants’ response denies allegation #54: “Dafis also referred to the evidence of fraudulent quotes for DPW projects and asked [Asst. Township Admin. Bailey] Barnett if she ‘thought Cesare did it.'”

However, the response to #55, in which Barnett is said to respond to Dafis and characterized the activity as “criminal” and “stupidity or criminal conduct on Riccardi’s part”, is “Defendants lack knowledge or information sufficient to form a belief ….”

Village Green is continuing to compare the complaint and response and will update this story.

Village Green emailed Dafis, McGehee, DeLuca, Adams, Cripe, Barnett and Township Counsel Roger Desiderio for a response to the complaint by Giaimis before publishing a story about it last week. None alerted Village Green to the response filed with the court — although Acting Township Administrator Gregg Schuster responded with a statement regarding Riccardi’s arrest and McGehee responded that he declined to comment. Village Green was alerted to the existence of the response by a community member and subsequently searched the court filings and downloaded the document.

