Maplewood Prepares for Effects of Tropical Storm Nicole Friday, Nov. 11

Posted by Maplewood Township 11/10/2022 8:28 PM:
As the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole move north over the next 48 hours, northeast New Jersey is expected to see showers of 0.25″-0.5″ Friday afternoon. As precipitation continues throughout the night and into Saturday morning, a thunderstorm with 0.5″-0.75″ of rain and wind gusts up to 37mph is possible.
Strong winds have the potential to down tress and powerlines; power outages are possible. Unsecured objects and scattered tree limbs may be moved by gusts of wind. Residents and business owners are advised to secure outdoor objects. Travel should be avoided whenever possible and caution should be used when on the roads. In the event of downed power lines or trees, residents should contact both their local energy provider and the Maplewood Police Department non-emergency line.
- JCP&L: 1-888-LIGHTSS (544-4877)
- PSE&G: 1-800-436-PSEG (7734)
- Maplewood PD non-emergency line: (973) 762-1234
Downed wires should always be considered “live,” and residents should remain at least 30 feet away. Note that electric current passes easily through water and standing water can hide downed wires.
To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, residents are advised to not run any gasoline-powered generators in a garage or any other enclosed space.
Residents who rely on power for medical equipment should notify their local energy provider as well as the South Essex Fire Department non-emergency line prior to the storm.
- South Essex Fire Department non-emergency line: (973) 762-6500
Thank you all for your cooperation as we work to keep our community safe.