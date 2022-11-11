Maplewood Prepares for Effects of Tropical Storm Nicole Friday, Nov. 11

Posted by Maplewood Township 11/10/2022 8:28 PM:

As the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole move north over the next 48 hours, northeast New Jersey is expected to see showers of 0.25″-0.5″ Friday afternoon. As precipitation continues throughout the night and into Saturday morning, a thunderstorm with 0.5″-0.75″ of rain and wind gusts up to 37mph is possible.

Strong winds have the potential to down tress and powerlines; power outages are possible. Unsecured objects and scattered tree limbs may be moved by gusts of wind. Residents and business owners are advised to secure outdoor objects. Travel should be avoided whenever possible and caution should be used when on the roads. In the event of downed power lines or trees, residents should contact both their local energy provider and the Maplewood Police Department non-emergency line.