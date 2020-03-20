Maplewood Residents: Gov. Murphy Suspends All Residential Evictions

From Maplewood Township:

Urgent Message to residential property owners: Please be aware that because of the health emergency in New Jersey, Governor Murphy has suspended all scheduled residential evictions resulting from landlord-tenant proceedings at least until May 19, 2020. All previous orders of removal are stayed by Governor Murphy.

Residential lockouts, where there is no court order for a tenant’s removal, are always illegal.

Please be safe.

A copy of the Governor’s Executive Order is attached below.