GovernmentMaplewood

Maplewood to Host 2nd 2022 Budget Hearing Feb. 26, Here’s How to Participate

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

The Township of Maplewood is hosting its second of two virtual hearings on the 2022 municipal budget on Saturday, February 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The hearing will include an introduction by Mayor Dean Dafis and budget presentations from department heads, including Engineering, the municipal court, and representatives of the townships two Special Improvement Districts (the Maplewood Village Alliance and Springfield Avenue Partnership) and more. Scroll down for the meeting agenda.

On Feb. 19, administration, clerk, police, fire, public works, community services and the the town pool were discussed. Watch the presentations here:

To log in to participate in the budget hearing, follow these instructions:

You are invited to a Zoom webinar.
When: Feb 26, 2022 10:00 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Topic: Municipal Budget Hearings – Saturday February 26
Please click the link below to join the webinar:
Passcode: 943167
Or One tap mobile :
    US: +13126266799,,81955636901#,,,,*943167#  or +19292056099,,81955636901#,,,,*943167#
Or Telephone:
    Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):
        US: +1 312 626 6799  or +1 929 205 6099  or +1 301 715 8592  or +1 346 248 7799  or +1 669 900 6833  or +1 253 215 8782
Webinar ID: 819 5563 6901
Passcode: 943167
    International numbers available: https://twp-maplewood-nj-us.zoom.us/u/kcmdjRS3wi

Download (PDF, 46KB)

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

‘Badly Needed’ Maplewood Gets New Traffic Signals at...

Amid Outpouring of Opposition, Taylor Defends South Orange-Maplewood...

As Teacher Morale Plummets, Columbia HS Students Blame...

Underhill Sports Complex to Reopen to the Public...

South Orange-Maplewood Announces Delayed School Opening for Feb....

With Rent Tripled, NJ Fencing Alliance Looks for...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE