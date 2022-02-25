Maplewood to Host 2nd 2022 Budget Hearing Feb. 26, Here’s How to Participate

The Township of Maplewood is hosting its second of two virtual hearings on the 2022 municipal budget on Saturday, February 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The hearing will include an introduction by Mayor Dean Dafis and budget presentations from department heads, including Engineering, the municipal court, and representatives of the townships two Special Improvement Districts (the Maplewood Village Alliance and Springfield Avenue Partnership) and more. Scroll down for the meeting agenda.

On Feb. 19, administration, clerk, police, fire, public works, community services and the the town pool were discussed. Watch the presentations here:

To log in to participate in the budget hearing, follow these instructions:

