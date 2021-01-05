Maplewood to Host Energy Aggregation Public Information Session January 14

Note: In March 2019, a consortium formed by Glen Ridge, Maplewood, Montclair, South Orange and Verona called the Sustainable Essex Alliance (SEA) awarded a 17-month cooperative energy contract to Direct Energy Services. That contract expired in December 2020 and proposals received for the next round of contract did not meet the SEA pricing criteria; therefore, all residents participating in SEA Round 1 program were temporarily transitioned back to electric supply with PSE&G. On November 4, 2020, the SEA accepted new bids for Round 2 and awarded a contract to Energy Harbor, the low bidder, for an 18-month contract which will begin in March 2021. Maplewood and South Orange are hosting public forums to update residents.

South Orange Township will host a forum on energy aggregation on January 21. More information here.

From Maplewood Township:

If you have questions about recent PSEG charges, call Jesse Castellanos at Gabel Associates, at 855-365-0770. For current and historic information about the Township’s Energy Aggregation please read the Township’s website at https://www.twp.maplewood.nj. us/community-development/ pages/community-en…

On January 14, 2021, at 7:30PM, the Township will host a virtual public information session about the Energy Aggregation program.

Please click the link below to join the webinar:

https://twp-maplewood-nj-us. zoom.us/j/99463915689?pwd= SDhzRnJjaXkweE0ya0…

Passcode: 363919

Or iPhone one-tap :

US: +13017158592,,99463915689#,,,, *363919# or +13126266799,,99463915689#,,,, *363919#

Or Telephone:

Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

US: +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833

Webinar ID: 994 6391 5689

Passcode: 363919