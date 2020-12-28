Maplewood Town Hall Employees to Work Remotely Until January 11

From Maplewood Township:

As of December 28, 2020, The township of Maplewood has 729 cases. An increase of 141 cases since December 1, 2020. Cases continue to rise, and rapidly. There is substantial community spread in the community, both locally and nationwide. Starting on December 29, 2020 the Township of Maplewood will transition its Town Hall staff to remote work until January 11, 2021 to mitigate risk and community spread following the holiday season.

For the last ten months the Township has worked to implement the tools necessary to provide a safe work environment and continue delivering the services our residents expect. Town hall and all our public buildings remain closed to the public, but residents can continue to do business with the township virtually.

If you are unable to reach an employee, please be sure to leave a voicemail. All voicemails are forwarded automatically via e-mail and someone will return your call.

The Maplewood Library will continue curbside service.

For a guide on how to do business with the Township please visit our website at www.twp.maplewood.nj.us/ covid19 or view the attached PDF below.

From The Office of Community Development Regarding Permit Applications

The most common permit applications for home improvement projects (pools, fences, etc.) and construction projects are below. Fill in the application completely. The links below let you fill them out electronically. Print out the completed form, and leave it in the drop box at the Park Road side entrance of Town Hall. The drop boxed is checked multiple times on a daily basis. We will email you if we need additional documentation to process your application through plan review.

After we complete plan review, we will email you the permit fee. You can leave the permit fee in the drop box, with a check or money order made out to “Township of Maplewood.” Once your application is processed and your payment is received, we will email you a permit enabling you to begin work. We will mail a paper copy of your permit by United States Postal Service.

CERTIFICATES OF CONTINUED USE

ZONING

RENTAL REGISTRATION