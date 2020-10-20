Maplewood Township Administrator Sonia Alves-Viveiros Leaving for New Job in Englewood

Maplewood Township Administrator Sonia Alves-Viveiros will be leaving for a new job as City Manager of Englewood, NJ. Alves-Viveiros is expected to continue working in Maplewood through late November before embarking on her new job. The news was announced October 20 at the Maplewood Township Committee meeting.

Alves-Viveiros, who graduated in 2010 from Seton Hall University, interned in Millburn before working in administration in both Summit and Bernards Township. She was hired as Maplewood Assistant Township Administrator in September 2016, and was selected from a pool of six candidates as Township Administrator in 2018, after the retirement of Joseph Manning.

This story will be updated.