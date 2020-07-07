Maplewood Township Committee Virtual Meeting July 8: 2020 Budget, Columbus Monument

From Maplewood Township:

Wednesday’s meeting of the Township Committee will be a remote meeting. The meeting will be broadcast live on the township’s Youtube Channel and via Zoom beginning at 7:30 P.M

There will be no live broadcast on FIOS 24 or Comcast 35 due to the remote nature of the meeting.

To enable you to interact with us during the public comment portion of the meeting you will be able to join our meeting via ZOOM by registering here: https://twp-maplewood- nj-us.zoom.us/webinar/ register/WN_XnrpdehUQyO_YcL_.. .

Additionally, during the public commment portion of the meeting the chat function on the YouTube channel will be enabled. Please state your full name, address, and type your comment and it will be addressed during the meeting.

See the full agenda here:

Download (PDF, 1.93MB)