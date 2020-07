Nationwide conversations about race, colonialism, and statues of controversial figures have prompted Maplewood officials to consider how the town commemorates oppressors. The Maplewood Township Committee voted unanimously on Wednesday to remove the Christopher Columbus monument located in Memorial Park.

Christopher . . .

