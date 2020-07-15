Maplewood Township COVID-19 Update: July 15, 2020

July 15, 2020 – An update from Mayor McGehee
Good evening,
PUBLIC HEALTH DIVISION UPDATE
The Maplewood Public Health Division cumulative and new numbers for Friday 7/3 through Wednesday 7/15 are as follows:
Total Cases: 323 (+7 new cases, age range 13-81)
Total Deaths: 26
Total recovered cases: 267 (+5)
NJ Statewide confirmed cases: 176,278
Essex County confirmed cases: 19,100.
State aggregate data resources:
https://www.nj.gov/health/cd/
https://www.nj.gov/health/cd/
For COVID-19 questions, please call 2-1-1 or our Public Health Division at (973) 762-8120 or visit the Maplewood COVID-19 website: https://www.twp.maplewood.nj.
Mayor Frank