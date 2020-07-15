Government Maplewood

Maplewood Township COVID-19 Update: July 15, 2020

By access_timeJul-15-2020

July 15, 2020 – An update from Mayor McGehee

Good evening,

PUBLIC HEALTH DIVISION UPDATE 

The Maplewood Public Health Division cumulative and new numbers for Friday 7/3 through Wednesday 7/15 are as follows:

Total Cases: 323 (+7 new cases, age range 13-81)

Total Deaths: 26

Total recovered cases: 267 (+5)

NJ Statewide confirmed cases: 176,278

Essex County confirmed cases: 19,100.

State aggregate data resources:

https://www.nj.gov/health/cd/topics/ncov.shtml. click under “daily case summary updates.”

https://www.nj.gov/health/cd/topics/covid2019_dashboard.shtml Click the Demographics tab.

For COVID-19 questions, please call 2-1-1 or our Public Health Division at (973) 762-8120 or visit the Maplewood COVID-19 website: https://www.twp.maplewood.nj.us/covid19. 
Mayor Frank

Read more

Other Stories

  • Maplewood Township COVID-19 Update: July 15, 2020
  • Seeking More Affordable Housing Options for Seniors, Maplewood Considers Accessory Dwelling Units
  • Maplewood COVID-19 Case Rates Remain Stable, Health Officer Reports
  • Need a COVID-19 Test? Get It at Weequahic Park, Glen Ridge and West Caldwell Next Week