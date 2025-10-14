Maplewood Woman Is 1 of 4 Charged With Human Trafficking

A Maplewood woman — Amayah Dent, age 28 — is one of four women charged in connection with the human trafficking of a 17-year-old female, as reported by the Essex County Prosecutor’s office on October 14, 2025. Dent is facing multiple criminal charges including first-degree human trafficking, first-degree conspiracy to commit human trafficking, first-degree promoting organized street crime, first-degree promoting prostitution of a child, first-degree conspiracy to promote prostitution of a child, and endangering the

welfare of a child.

Village Green has asked the ECPO where the trafficking took place and when Dent will next be in court. This story will be updated when the ECPO responds.

From the ECPO:

Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced today that four individuals have been charged in connection with the human trafficking of a 17-year-old female.

The investigation began after the teenage victim, who had been reported as a runaway, contacted law enforcement on September 17, 2025, seeking help. Detectives determined that the victim had been trafficked and forced to engage in acts of prostitution arranged by the defendants.

Following a multi-agency investigation by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, The Newark Police Division, NJIT Department of Public Safety, Passaic County Sheriff’s Office, and the City of Orange Township Police Department, four women were identified and charged for their alleged roles in the trafficking operation. Detectives arrested Tajhane Thomas, 29, of Newark, Leslie Martinez, 34, of West Orange, Amayah Dent, 28, of Maplewood on October 9, 2025. A fourth defendant, Yaislene Arguedas, 29, of Paterson, remains

at large.

Prosecutor Stephens said, “Human trafficking is a heinous crime that preys on the most vulnerable members of our society. We will continue to aggressively pursue those who exploit others for profit and will hold them fully accountable under the law”.

The defendants each face multiple criminal charges including first-degree human trafficking, first-degree conspiracy to commit human trafficking, first-degree promoting organized street crime, first-degree promoting prostitution of a child, first-degree conspiracy to promote prostitution of a child, and endangering the

welfare of a child.

Thomas is also charged with third-degree sexual assault, possession of approximately 250 decks of heroin with intent to distribute, a crime of the second degree, and possession of heroin within 1,000 feet of a school, a third-degree crime.

First-degree human trafficking convictions carry a potential sentence of 20 years to life in New Jersey State Prison.

These allegations are merely accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Tips Line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. All calls will remain confidential.