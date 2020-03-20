Mayor McGehee March 20 Update: Maplewood Coronavirus Cases Now at 5

Good Afternoon my fellow residents,

According to the NJ Department of Health at this moment there are 890 confirmed coronavirus COVID-19 cases in the state of New Jersey including 73 in Essex County and 5 cases in Maplewood. The new case is a 38 year-old male who does not have children. The patient is self-isolating and the household is taking appropriate precautions of moderating symptoms and staying home.

As with our previous cases, the person’s recent contact history is being investigated by the Maplewood Public Health Division. They are contacting anyone who has potentially been exposed and coordinating with other local health departments and health care providers.

If you are feeling sick with cough and fever, please stay home and call your healthcare provider for guidance on how to manage your symptoms and if you can manage your symptoms (cough and fever) from home, please do so.

If you are a close contact with a suspected or known case of coronavirus and have questions on what to do, please call the Maplewood Public Health Division, (973) 762-8120. You can also call 2-1-1 or the state coronavirus hotline, (800)222-1222.

Mayor Frank McGehee