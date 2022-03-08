UPDATE: Limited NJ Transit Morris & Essex Train Service to Resume Wednesday 3/9

UPDATE: Per NJT: “M&E srvc will resume Wed., 3/9 with limited srvc between S. Orange and PSNY/HOB. Gladstone Branch remain suspended until further notice for clean-up & repairs from Mon.’s storm. Enhanced srvc will operate on Mo-Bo line. M&E and Gladstone tix/passes will be cross-honored on RVL and Mo-Bo, NJT bus and private-carriers. Visit njtransit.com for special schedules that will be available later tonight.”

A fallen tree on the NJTransit tracks near Jefferson Street in Maplewood has led to an indefinite suspension of train service on March 8, 2022.

“M&E and Gladstone Branch service is suspended,” read a notice on the NJTransit website as of 4:45 p.m. “M&E & Gladstone tickets are being cross-honored on RVL and M-B lines, NJ TRANSIT bus, private-carriers and PATH at 33rd St. and Hoboken. Bus routes 196/197 will originate/terminate at West Milford Pk/Ride on March 9, due to expected inclement weather. Bus tickets/passes honored on Port Jervis Line trains to/from Harriman, Tuxedo and Sloatsburg will be accepted.”

From Maplewood Mayor Dean Dafis:

In response to suspended service on the Morris and Essex NJ Transit Line, Maplewood Jitney busses will be making regular runs between the 107 bus station in South Orange and Maplewood jitney stops. The Township will provide additional updates as more information becomes available.

The storm related rail damage in Maplewood last night is extensive. We do not know when rail service will be restored. We’re working closely with NJT and our elected representatives at all levels to get the service restored as soon as possible and toward alternate commuting options in the meantime. As soon as those details are confirmed we will inform accordingly.

Thank you for your patience and apologies for the inconvenience.

Mayor Dean Dafis