NJFA’s Jackie Dubrovich Qualifies for Paris Olympics

Foil fencing star Jackie Dubrovich — who trains at the New Jersey Fencing Alliance in Maplewood — will be packing her bags for Paris this Summer.

According to USA Fencing, Dubrovich has qualified for this year’s Summer Olympics. She also represented the U.S.A. at the 2020 (2021) Olympics in Tokyo and is a member of three Senior World Championship — 2023, 2022, 2019 (Bronze) — teams.

In 2020, Dubrovich and her fiancé, Columbia High grad Brian Kaneshige, gave up their apartment in Hoboken and moved in with Brian’s parents in Maplewood when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down their fencing club in New York City.

Dubrovich recently won an individual bronze medal for women’s foil at the Cairo World Cup as well as a gold medal in Cairo with the USA women’s foil team.

Maplewood has embraced Dubrovich as its own ever since.

“I’m very excited to represent Team USA at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games,” Dubrovich told Village Green. “To be able to call myself a two-time Olympian is surreal, and I’m so grateful for everyone that has helped me get to this stage. I’m looking forward to training the next four months at NJFA in Maplewood in preparation for the games and I’m excited to give it my all.”