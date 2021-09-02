PHOTOS: Flood Damage the Morning After in Maplewood Village, Memorial Park

A bright morning greeted bleary-eyed locals today, after many spent the night bailing out basements and barricading openings, borrowing shop vacs and praying for the rain to end.

Today, the damage could be seen in town. Street furniture and flower boxes were strewn down Maplewood Avenue. In Memorial Park, pathways were eroded, a bridge was damaged and debris was scattered across the floodplain. The basement doors to Memorial Library had been forced open by flood waters, portending greater damage inside.