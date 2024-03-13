Prosecutor’s Office Releases Criminal Complaint Against CHS Principal

This evening, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office released the seven-page criminal complaint regarding the “State of New Jersey vs. Frank R. Sanchez.”

The complaint was accompanied by a brief press release stating, “Attached is the criminal complaint filed against Frank R. Sanchez. The charges against the defendant are merely allegations and he is presumed innocent at this time.”

Village Green has reached out to Sanchez’s legal representation and will update with any response.

Below is screenshot of page 5 of 7.

Page 5, which contains the “Description of the relevant facts and circumstances which support probable cause,” reads as follows:

On December 22, 2023, personnel from the Maplewood PD were notified by superintendent Kevin Gilbert regarding an incident that had occurred at the school in March 2023. Superintendent Gilbert reported that in March 2023, an affirmative action report was generated against the defendant, the principal at Columbia High School in Maplewood, New Jersey. As a result, the school district hired an outside investigator for the matter and that due to the investigator’s findings, he was instructed to report the matter to the Maplewood Police Department. Specifically, the incident in question, which had taken place on March 9, 2023, involved the defendant and [redacted] a current student at Columbia High School. The investigator determined that there was physical contact between the defendant and [redacted], including “pushing, shoving, or grabbing.” Throughout the course of this matter’s investigation, it was discovered that a central office incident alert form was generated on March 10, 2023. The report details that the defendant is seen on video footage with his hand on [redacted]’s arm, pulling her towards the staircase. At the staircase, [redacted] pulls away from the defendant. Subsequently, for about 30 seconds, the two go back and forth, with the defendant holding [redacted]’s arm and [redacted] attempting to pull away. Shortly thereafter, the video footage depicts the pair falling through the door with the defendant holding [redacted] up against the wall. In addition to detailing the video footage, another student’s account of what he witnessed is detailed in this form, specifically that the defendant “grabbed” and “put [his] hands on [her] for no reason.” [Redacted] provided a statement to personnel from the Essex County Prosecutor’s office. In her statement, she details her encounter with the defendant, noting that as a result she had bruising.

