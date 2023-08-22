GovernmentMaplewood

PSEG Road Paving in Maplewood Begins Thursday August 24

by The Village Green
The Village Green
From Maplewood Township:

PSEG has scheduled milling and paving on the road segments listed below to restore roadways that were disturbed by PSEG gas system upgrades. Milling and paving activities will occur between 7:00 am and 6:00 pm. Local vehicle access will be provided to residents during milling operations as operations allow. The roadways will be closed to all vehicle access during paving operations. No Parking signs will be posted 24 hours before work is scheduled to begin on each roadway.

The schedule below is subject to change.  For updated information or questions, please visit PSEGs website at pseg.com/gaswork or call their project hotline at 1-833-661-6200.

Paving Schedule

Street

Segment

Milling Date

Paving Date

Morse Dr

All

8/24

8/29

Brookside Rd

Durant Rd. to Maryland Rd.

8/24

8/29

Maryland Rd

All

8/24

8/29

West Ln

All

8/24

8/29

Warner Rd

All

8/24 and/or 8/25

8/29

Fairview Ter

All

8/25

 8/29 and/or 8/30

Sagamore Rd

All – to Millburn Border

8/25 and/or 8/28

8/30

Durand Rd

Wyoming Ave. to Warner Rd.

8/28

8/30

Wyoming Ave

Claremont Ave. to Hickory Dr.

8/28

8/30

 

 

