Should South Orange-Maplewood Schools Close, Your Help Is Needed for Food Insecure Students

The Parenting Center of the South Orange-Maplewood School District is organizing a list of community members to help food insecure students and their families — should the district be forced to close due to the potential spread of the coronavirus.

While the district has not yet announced any plans for closure, Karen Weiland at the Parenting Center is planning proactively. On March 10, she sent the following communication to parents and guardians. Village Green is posting this information with Weiland’s approval:

Interested parties can also sign up here: https:// m.signupgenius.com/#!/ showSignUp/ 20f0d4bafa729a57-food/ 11970781