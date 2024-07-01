South Orange-Maplewood Adult School Welcomes Eileen Lynch as New Managing Director

From The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School:

The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School (SOMAS) is excited to announce the appointment of Eileen Lynch as the new Managing Director. With over a decade of experience in non-profit management, Eileen brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of success in fundraising, grant writing, event management, and organizational development.

With a career marked by significant achievements in the non-profit sector, Eileen’s experience spans a wide range of roles, most recently as a Non-Profit Development Consultant, where she collaborated with organizations on funding, corporate sponsorships, and grants.

During her tenure as Development Manager at Hudson County Community College, Eileen managed events, increased profits, and secured new sponsorships. At the Hoboken Historical Museum, Eileen successfully wrote and managed grants totaling over $1.25 million, created educational lecture series, and produced numerous events, including speaker series and galas.

Eileen holds a B.A. from Smith College and possesses a versatile skill set, including a background in education, adding to her understanding of adult education.

“We are thrilled to welcome Eileen Lynch to the South Orange-Maplewood Adult School,” said Amy Dahn, Board of Trustees President. “Her impressive background in nonprofit experience as well as a wealth of knowledge in grant writing and fundraising make her the perfect fit to lead SOMAS into the future. We are confident that under her guidance, SOMAS will continue to thrive and expand its impact on our community.”

Eileen expressed her enthusiasm about joining SOMAS, stating, “I am honored to join the South Orange-Maplewood Adult School and look forward to working with the talented team here. Together, we will build on the school’s strong foundation, enhance our programs, and continue to provide valuable learning opportunities for adults in our community.”

For more information about the South Orange-Maplewood Adult School and its programs, please visit www.somas.org.

About South Orange-Maplewood Adult School

The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School has been a cornerstone of adult education in the community since its inception. Offering a wide range of courses and programs, SOMAS is dedicated to providing lifelong learning opportunities that enrich the lives of its students. From arts and culture to professional development and personal enrichment, SOMAS strives to meet the diverse needs of its community members.