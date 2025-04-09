JESPY House Clients, Advocates Send Over 2,500 Postcards to Lawmakers Urging Protection of Medicaid

In a moving demonstration of community unity and self-advocacy, JESPY House hosted a postcard-writing event on April 3, 2025, drawing clients, families and local residents together to oppose proposed federal cuts to Medicaid. Held at Judi House, a JESPY program space in South Orange, the event culminated in the completion of more than 2,500 handwritten postcards addressed to members of New Jersey’s Congressional delegation — each one a plea to preserve the funding that supports essential services for adults with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD).

“Our clients and their families come from 11 counties in New Jersey, and we vote, so elected officials need to recognize that our voices matter,” said JESPY HOUSE Executive Director Audrey Winkler. “My vision for this postcard campaign is to ensure that these elected officials see stacks and stacks of postcards from JESPY and our supporters, all of whom care deeply about our clients receiving the medical services and programs they deserve. Our clients work tirelessly to maintain their independence, and these services are critical to their well-being and success.”

JESPY clients shared powerful personal testimonies underscoring the stakes of these potential cuts. Many expressed concern that without Medicaid, they could lose access to employment services and housing support or even face homelessness.

“If I didn’t have JESPY and DDD (Division of Developmental Disabilities) to help me get a job, I’d probably be homeless,” said JESPY client Elon A. “We need places like JESPY. We need Medicaid. Stop cutting down programs.”

Others shared how Medicaid directly enables their independence and quality of life.

Said Jill T. : “With the Medicaid cuts, that would mean some of the services that I need to be able to live independently would be cut off. I like to live in my own apartment, and I really don’t want those cutoffs.”

According to client Zach E., “If Medicaid cuts happen, I would miss out on the very important JESPY services that help me become more independent. If services get cut, I might have to move back home — and that’s not being independent.”

JESPY House staff offered remarks throughout the evening, while clients and families filled out postcards and reflected on what Medicaid means to them. One client, Hillary F., called JESPY “our home,” and pleaded, “Without Medicare and Medicaid, I’m afraid I’ll become homeless and not have anywhere to go.”

The event was not only about policy — it was a celebration of community. Another client described JESPY as a place where clients “make new friends… go on trips… do activities like basketball, bocce, art, and theater,” adding, “I will be here all my life.”

“Filled with JESPY clients and our allies, the energy at this event was electric,” said Ahadi Bugg-Levine, president of the board for JESPY House.

“The passion and dedication of our clients were palpable as they advocated for the resources they need to thrive. They work incredibly hard to develop the skills they need to live independently. Our clients should not be burdened with the fear that the supports they rely on could be taken away at any moment. We must fight hard together to preserve Medicaid!”

JESPY clients rely on Medicaid to provide an array of services including residential, clinical and behavioral, health and wellness, and athletics.

“We participate in important services that mean a lot to our lives,” said JESPY client Cole S. “If Medicaid funding wasn’t available, it could really hurt us. I’m just nervous about what could happen—and I don’t want to be nervous.”

To learn more about JESPY House, visit the JESPY House website.