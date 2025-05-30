Superintendent Bing, Rabbis Call for Respectful Dialogue

In response to social media posts by SOMA for Palestine asking for ranked choice selection for pre-K that would allow parents to avoid placement at the public pre-K program within local synagogues, the superintendent of the South Orange-Maplewood School District and the clergy teams of three South Orange-based synagogues have called for respectful dialogue.

The posts from SOMA for Palestine are asking for the move, stating, “Several publicly funded pre-K sites in SOMA have taken public stances or hosted events that support Israels’s genocide” contributing “to an unsafe and exclusionary climate, especially for Palestinian, Arab, Muslim and allied families.”

In response for a request for comment on May 29, Superintendent of Schools Jason Bing wrote, “We continue to meet with families, students and community groups around issues that may impede any student from pursuing their education. The district continues to provide a safe and supportive environment for our students during these difficult global times. We have provided support via counseling, resources (state and federal), and upholding our student code of conduct and district policies around harassment and discrimination. We have focused on trauma-informed practices to ensure students, regardless of background or beliefs, feel secure and safe from discrimination.”

Bing noted that, “We have a transfer policy for pre-K shared with all parents.”

During the Board of Education meeting later on Thursday, Bing made extensive comments (see below) addressing emails that the district had been receiving in the last week as well as social media posts.

“We often receive requests to really unilaterally solve adult and community issues within SOMA as a school district,” said Bing. “To that end, I’m really going to urge our communities to create spaces and opportunities that demand regular, reasoned, open and collaborative evaluation of ideas, spaces where viewpoints are examined, not individuals attacked. We must set an example for our children. We work to be a community where wrestling with complex concepts and their implications is not only allowed, but actively encouraged, provided it’s done with a genuine commitment to SOMA’s shared values.”

In a statement shared with Village Green and posted to social media, the clergy teams of Congregation Beth El, Oheb Shalom Congregation and Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel wrote that the “rhetoric of these posts, including the fact that they name each local synagogue, share quotes by several of us out of context, make accusations, and list synagogue programs in such a way as to paint us as hateful or inflicting harm on others” was dangerous and “make many of their Jewish neighbors deeply uncomfortable and afraid.”

“We are acutely aware that such rhetoric can, and unfortunately has, escalated into actual violence,” the clergy teams continued. “We do all we can to ensure the safety of all who enter our buildings. This includes staying attentive to the way people speak about Jews and the Jewish community.”

Via its social media post, SOMA for Palestine decried one synagogue’s event hosting an IDF search and rescue team soldier and the fact that some synagogues have chastised an U.S. Senator Andy Kim for not voting for weapons for Israel.

“Children as young as 2 years old, many too young to understand or speak out against racism, are placed in these schools,” the SOMA for Palestine post continues. “No family should be forced to choose between accessing public education and compromising their values or their children’s sense of safety.”

Village Green reached out to two representative of SOMA for Palestine and will update this story should they respond.

May 29 Superintendent’s Report Comments by Jason Bing:

“Finally, … because we’ve been receiving emails for the past week or so — as the district founded on the strength of relationships, we believe that it’s our responsibility to teach our students how to participate in civil discourse with empathy, empathy, openness and integrity,” said Bing during his Superintendent’s Report at the May 29 Board of Education meeting. These conversations — sometimes challenging, always essential — are where true learning and growth happen. Through intentional practice and guided opportunities, our students learn not just to listen, but to understand. And not just to speak, but to contribute meaningfully to a broader dialogue.

“This alone is a huge task. This job, well, I’m not going to call it a job, but it’s better entitled a calling — Education. The education field. Being an educator can be very rewarding. However, as you have read in the headlines, education burnout is growing. Recruiting students and folks into the teaching field is becoming more and more difficult.

“And our responsibilities such as student safety, both physical and emotional, developing critical thinkers, cultivating empathy in our students and so much more, increase every day. And it can be quite overwhelming for administrators, for classroom teachers, for our paraprofessionals, for every level of employment, in any education setting.

“We often receive requests to really unilaterally solve adult and community issues within SOMA as a school district. To that end, I’m really going to urge our communities to create spaces and opportunities that demand regular, reasoned, open and collaborative evaluation of ideas, spaces where viewpoints are examined, not individuals attacked. We must set an example for our children. We work to be a community where wrestling with complex concepts and their implications is not only allowed, but actively encouraged, provided it’s done with a genuine commitment to SOMA’s shared values.

“Social media misuse threatens this process by promoting disingenuous dialogue over genuine understanding, and by encouraging division rather than connection. Adults, educators, parents and caregivers play a crucial role in modeling the kind of communication we want to see in our children. Our students, our children look to us to model what communication looks like, not only face to face, but also online and on social media.

“In reading emails I receive along with other staff, emails that they receive and viewing posts on social media and listening to public speaks, not only at our board of meetings, but at South Orange municipality board meetings and Maplewood township board meetings, we need to set a better example for our students in regards to what communication looks like and what we want to reflect our values in SOMA. When we demonstrate as adults how to listen with humility and empathy, and seek truth without taking away another’s dignity and utilize social media responsibly, we set the standard for our children. Our children are watching how we respond to conflict, how we speak about others, and how we respect each other in the face of differences.”

Letter co-authored by the clergy teams of Congregation Beth El, Oheb Shalom Congregation, and Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel:

As community religious leaders, we take pride in serving diverse and integrated congregations in the proudly inclusive towns of Maplewood and South Orange. We are deeply saddened by recent posts on SOMA Facebook groups that aim to undermine the use of local synagogues as part of the SOMSD District Preschool Program.

Our synagogues proudly partnered with the district to help offer free, high-quality preschool education for all families. When the district sought additional space to accommodate hundreds of students eligible for the program, it reached out to churches, synagogues, and private schools. After thorough vetting and significant investments of time and financial resources, we worked to meet district standards. The classrooms we host are governed entirely by district curriculum and are separate from religious activities. We are honored to support this civic initiative that brings early childhood education to students of every race, religion, background, and socioeconomic status.

Earlier this week, petitions were shared on social media calling on the school district to provide ranked school preference for student placement in the SOMSD Preschool Program. The call for residents to petition the district for this shift came along with vitriolic rhetoric about our synagogue communities. This approach contradicts the significant integration efforts made by the SOMSD District and seeks to alter the social fabric of the towns we have chosen to call home. In a district that is working to overcome all that divides us, how can it be that ranking school choice be granted for only one purpose – to enable families to opt out of schools housed in Jewish spaces? How is this not a segregationist idea, designed to isolate neighbors based on religious, ethnic or even political differences?

Moreover, we are alarmed by the rhetoric of these posts, including the fact that they name each local synagogue, share quotes by several of us out of context, make accusations, and list synagogue programs in such a way as to paint us as hateful or inflicting harm on others. In so doing, they make many of their Jewish neighbors deeply uncomfortable and afraid.

A few months ago, a number of social media posts attempting to derail SOMSD District Preschool at synagogue sites focused on concerns about security. As the recent antisemitic attack in Washington, D.C. last week, the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, and other attacks have made evident, the necessity of security at Jewish communal gatherings is crucial due to unfettered, ugly and hateful rhetoric directed at the Jewish community. We are acutely aware that such rhetoric can, and unfortunately has, escalated into actual violence. We do all we can to ensure the safety of all who enter our buildings. This includes staying attentive to the way people speak about Jews and the Jewish community.

As Project Shema, a national organization dedicated to building bridges of understanding in order to combat hate, noted, “[Last week’s] violence [in Washington, DC] didn’t occur in isolation. Over the past few years, we’ve witnessed a significant rise in language that demonizes and dehumanizes Jews, Jewish organizations, and Zionists, even justifying violence. Throughout history, when such language becomes normalized, our community faces a high risk. Standing up for Jewish safety demands that we actively resist this trend and prevent it from continuing.” These recent attacks on social media against our synagogues occur at a time when fears of violence have become a reality.

As the violent conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, we are witness from afar to suffering that is hard to comprehend. Many in the SOMA community have personal connections to family and friends directly experiencing the effects of war and violence. Our hearts are broken for the ongoing suffering of so many.

Let us not turn our pain into hateful rhetoric that incites us against each other. It is a mistake for us to incorporate this dehumanizing manner of speech and writing into our social media posts, daily interactions, and local politics. As SOMA synagogue leaders, we continually work to make our houses of worship home-bases for Jews and people who love them. We may differ widely across religious and political spectrums, but we remain committed to looking each other in the face and treating one another with respect. We ask the same from our neighbors.

We must not accept hateful rhetoric aimed at our local Jewish institutions as the new “normal.” We urge our neighbors to engage in respectful conversations, and refrain from inciting violence, whether directly or indirectly, against their Jewish neighbors. We also encourage the entire SOMA community to stay focused on and committed to the values of diversity, equity and inclusion so core to the values of our towns, starting with our youngest students who need every seat in every classroom available to them.

It will always be easier to tear down and divide, than to build up and unite. We are committed, as we always have been, to working diligently with our local partners to build a safe, open, and inclusive community which celebrates and embraces its diversity.

We implore all of our neighbors to join us in this sacred endeavor.

Co-Authored by the Clergy Teams of Congregation Beth El, Oheb Shalom Congregation, and Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel,

Rabbi Daniel Cohen

Rabbi Alexandra Klein

Cantor Eliana Kissner

Rabbi Rachel Marder

Cantor Rebecca Moses

Rabbi Jesse Olitzky

Rabbi Abigail Treu

SOMA for Palestine post (May 27):

As Israel continues its genocide in Gaza, cutting off humanitarian aid and deliberately deepening a man-made famine, we must speak up against all forms of complicity in violence and apartheid.

This issue is not distant. It affects our community here in the South Orange-Maplewood School District (SOMSD), where several publicly funded pre-K sites have taken public stances or hosted events that align with or promote support for Israel’s genocide. Some have even chastised an elected official for opposing the flow of weapons to Israel. These are not neutral acts. They contribute to a climate that can be unsafe and exclusionary, especially for Palestinian, Arab, Muslim, and allied families.

Children as young as 2 years old, many too young to understand or speak out against racism, are placed in these schools. No family should be forced to choose between accessing public education and compromising their values or their children’s sense of safety.

We are, therefore, calling on the district to implement ranked choice for the 2025-2026 public Pre-K placements. Families should be able to rank their top three and bottom three site preferences, and the district must honor these choices before placements are finalized.

Please join us in taking action.

See the full SOMA for Palestine social media post here.