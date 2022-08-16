SURVEY: Maplewood Launches Community Health Assessment

From Maplewood Township:

The Maplewood Health Department is conducting a community health assessment survey to determine how residents feel about public health in Maplewood. We want to hear your opinions on current services and offerings, as well as your ideas for additional actions we can take to make Maplewood a healthier and more equitable place to live, work, and play.

To complete the online survey, please click here.

All of your responses will be kept private. Please direct any questions to HealthDepartment@maplewoodnj.gov.

We sincerely thank you for your time and input!