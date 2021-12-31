ElectionGovernmentMaplewood

WATCH: Maplewood to Swear in New Mayor Dean Dafis Via Zoom January 1

by The Village Green
The Village Green
Maplewood Township will hold its annual Reorganization Meeting at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 1, 2022. Dean Dafis will be sworn in as Mayor; Vic DeLuca will be sworn in as Deputy Mayor. Jamaine Cripe (1st term) and Nancy Adams (3rd term) will be sworn in as Township Committee members. From Maplewood Township:

Top left to right: Dean Dafis and Vic DeLuca. Bottom left to right: Nancy Adams and Jamaine Cripe.

2022 MAPLEWOOD TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE REORGANIZATION MEETING, SATURDAY, JANUARY 1, 2022, 1:00 P.M.

The Reorganization Meeting of the Maplewood Township Committee will be held remotely on Saturday, January 1, 2022 beginning at 1:00 pm. Zoom information is provided below:

You are invited to a Zoom webinar.
When: Jan 1, 2022 01:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Topic: Township Committee 2022 Reorganization Meeting

Please click the link below to join the webinar:
https://twp-maplewood-nj-us.zoom.us/j/88452197257
Or One tap mobile :
US: +19292056099,,88452197257#  or +13017158592,,88452197257#
Or Telephone:
Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):
US: +1 929 205 6099  or +1 301 715 8592  or +1 312 626 6799  or +1 669 900 6833  or +1 253 215 8782  or +1 346 248 7799
Webinar ID: 884 5219 7257
International numbers available: https://twp-maplewood-nj-us.zoom.us/u/kvCEn0AaF

