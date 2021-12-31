WATCH: Maplewood to Swear in New Mayor Dean Dafis Via Zoom January 1

Maplewood Township will hold its annual Reorganization Meeting at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 1, 2022. Dean Dafis will be sworn in as Mayor; Vic DeLuca will be sworn in as Deputy Mayor. Jamaine Cripe (1st term) and Nancy Adams (3rd term) will be sworn in as Township Committee members. From Maplewood Township:

2022 MAPLEWOOD TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE REORGANIZATION MEETING, SATURDAY, JANUARY 1, 2022, 1:00 P.M.

The Reorganization Meeting of the Maplewood Township Committee will be held remotely on Saturday, January 1, 2022 beginning at 1:00 pm. Zoom information is provided below:

