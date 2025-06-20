When Will Springfield Avenue Construction Be Done?

Local residents caught up in the traffic snarls caused by Springfield Avenue street closures this past week are anxious to know when the situation will improve.

The lead line replacement work that has caused re-routing of the major east/west corridor, otherwise known as Route 124, should be completed by early next week, said Maplewood Township Administrator Patrick Wherry at a Township Committee meeting on June 17.

“Obviously there’s a lot of work going on Springfield Avenue,” said Wherry. “It is creating a lot of disruption to our residents. The work generally requiring the road closures is New Jersey American Water, who is replacing lead service lines. They have a subcontractor, Montana, who’s performing the work. Those service lines extend into the roadway and connect with the water main that runs in the roadway. Because of that work, they require road closures.”

“We expect that work to conclude next week, hopefully early next week, on Springfield Avenue. And then, after that, the road closures will be lifted.”

Wherry said that NJAW “will still be doing some work behind the curb, but it won’t reserve result in road closures.”

Separately, the town’s contractor doing curb upgrades, including ramp upgrades and concrete work at corners and crossings will also be doing work along Springfield Avenue, but, according to Wherry, “they won’t require road closures.”

“The next time we will have road closures on Springfield Avenue is August when we repave the entire length of Springfield Avenue in Maplewood,” said Wherry.

Maplewood Township Committee member Vic De Luca said that the road paving would be start at the eastern end of Springfield Avenue near Irvington and then proceed west to the Union border.