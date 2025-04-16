New Jersey American Water Launches Lead Service Line Replacement Program in Maplewood

From New Jersey American Water:

New Jersey American Water launched our Lead Service Line Replacement Program in Maplewood with support from our qualified contractor, Montana Construction, beginning this week.

The first part of this program is to inspect and identify the material of our customers’ water service lines. The service line is the pipe that connects your home to the water main in the street. A portion of the service line to your residence is owned by New Jersey American Water, while the homeowner owns the other portion.

To help identify the material of the customer-side service line, our qualified contractor Montana Construction will inspect your water service line by checking inside your home or digging a test hole near your water meter or curb stop. Canvassers will be wearing high-visibility safety vests and will have contractor ID badges. Customers with unknown service line material are encouraged to schedule an appointment directly by calling the Montana Construction team at 201-232-7624.

If it’s determined that your service line is made of lead or galvanized steel, a Montana Construction representative will provide you with information on the next steps to have it replaced at no additional cost to you.

You can see what our records indicate for your customer-side service line material by searching your address on our inventory map. If you know the material of your service line or would prefer to self-identify the material to us, please submit a report online.

At New Jersey American Water, providing safe, reliable water service is our top priority. Each year, we invest hundreds of millions of dollars into our water infrastructure so that we can continue to provide safe and reliable water service to you. In July 2021, New Jersey enacted a law that requires all water providers to replace utility-owned and customer-owned lead service lines by 2031. While the company routinely tests for lead in drinking water and works to meet standards for lead through the use of corrosion inhibitors, we are committed to meeting this goal of replacing all lead service lines by the deadline.

For any questions please reach out to our contractor by calling 201-232-7624 or emailing Michael Oliveira at [email protected].

About New Jersey American Water

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest regulated water utility in the state, providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.9 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.