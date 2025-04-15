South OrangeTowns

South Orange Awards $14.1 Million Contract for Library Construction

by
The Village Green
The South Orange Village Council on Monday, April 14, passed a resolution awarding a $14.1 million contract with its lowest bidder, Grove Construction LLC, for the renovations of the South Orange Public Library, which has been closed since early 2024 to prepare for construction.

A rendering of what the South Orange Public Library will look like when it is connected to the Connett building next door.

With bids higher than expected for the renovations of the South Orange Public Library, the South Orange Village Council in February voted to appropriate $1 million in supplementary bond money to add to the $16 million already allocated for the total costs.

The project will renovate the empty library space and connect it the historical 1896 Connect building next door, using designs by award-winning New York City architect Andrew Berman, who grew up in South Orange and graduated from Columbia High School.

“There some procedural things we have to go through, and then hopefully it’s off to the races we go on our 21st century library,” said South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum, after the vote to approve the contract.

RELATED: SO Village Council Introduces Bond Ordinance to Provide $1M More to Library Project 

RELATED: South Orange Library Preliminary Design Unveiled 

