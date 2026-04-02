Columbia High Students Explore Backstage Careers at NJPAC

From the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC):

NEWARK, NJ — On Monday, March 23, 2026, 38 theater and music technology students from Columbia High School in Maplewood, New Jersey traveled to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark to take part in the Backstage Pathways Open House — a dynamic, immersive program hosted by NJPAC Arts Education in partnership with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE). The event offered students a rare, behind-the-scenes look at professional careers in technical theater.

The field trip was made possible through the dedicated coordination of James A. Manno, Arts Supervisor for the South Orange-Maplewood School District (SOMSD), and April Jeffries, Manager of Sales & Outreach at NJPAC. Students were accompanied by CHS theater teacher James Dyer along with guidance counselors Kelly Murphy and Kate Facto, who served as chaperones for the day.

From 9:30 AM to 2:30 PM, students explored the inner workings of two of NJPAC’s premier performance spaces — Prudential Hall and Victoria Theater. The day’s programming included:

Behind-the-scenes tours of Prudential Hall and Victoria Theater

Hands-on lighting and audio workshops led by working stage professionals

A panel discussion on backstage careers featuring members of NJPAC’s stage crew

A complimentary lunch and a full day of experiential, career-focused learning

The Backstage Pathways program is designed to connect students with the skilled trades and career pathways available in the live performance industry — from lighting and audio engineering to rigging and stage management. The open house introduced Columbia High School students to professionals who work in these fields every day, providing inspiration and real-world context that extends far beyond the classroom.

This visit reflects the SOMSD’s ongoing commitment to expanding arts education and career exploration opportunities for its students. By partnering with NJPAC and industry professionals, the district continues to create pathways that connect student learning with meaningful professional experiences in the creative arts.

Backstage Pathways is made possible in part by Ed Hajim as part of the Ed Hajim Professional Readiness Program, and is underwritten by a grant from the Devils Youth Foundation. The program is a partnership between NJPAC Arts Education and Prudential Center’s Record High.

About NJPAC Arts Education

NJPAC Arts Education reaches tens of thousands of students, teachers, and families each year through in-school programs, workshops, and events at NJPAC. The Backstage Pathways initiative introduces young people to the professional world of technical theater and backstage careers through hands-on experiences at one of the country’s preeminent performing arts centers. For more information, visit njpac.org/backstagepath or contact [email protected].

About the South Orange-Maplewood School District

The South Orange-Maplewood School District serves a vibrant, diverse community across the towns of South Orange and Maplewood, New Jersey. Columbia High School, the district’s sole high school, is known for its strong arts, theater, and music programs. The district is dedicated to providing students with enriching academic and experiential opportunities that prepare them for success in college, career, and civic life.