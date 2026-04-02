Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture Presents ‘Ugo & Maxine Giannini’ An Evening of Art, Film, and Legacy at The Woodland on April 18

From The Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture:

The Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture invites the community to a special evening celebrating the lives and artistic legacies of Ugo and Maxine Giannini. Taking place on April 18 at The Woodland, the program features a compelling art exhibition followed by a film screening and live conversation.

The evening begins at 5:00 PM with the opening of Ugo & Maxine: Art, Love, & War, a free exhibition in The Woodland Parlor. The exhibition showcases a selection of Ugo Giannini’s work created during his military service, alongside pieces from his post-war career. Maxine Giannini’s artwork will also be featured, including early works from her time in art school and a collection of portraits that reflect her artistic journey.

At 7:00 PM, the program continues in The Woodland Great Hall with a screening of the documentary Ugo Giannini: An Artist at War, directed by award-winning filmmaker Steve Nemsick. Tickets for the film screening are $7.00 and can be purchased in advance.

The film tells the powerful story of Maxine Giannini, who, after her husband Ugo’s passing, discovers a hidden archive of letters and drawings from his service during World War II. Among these are the only known sketches created on D-Day at Omaha Beach. The documentary follows Maxine’s decades-long commitment to preserving and sharing Ugo’s legacy as both an artist and a soldier.

Following the screening, attendees are invited to stay for a conversation with director Steve Nemsick, Maxine Giannini and her son Mark Giannini, offering deeper insight into the film and the extraordinary story behind it.

Steve Nemsick is an internationally recognized filmmaker whose work has taken him across six continents, documenting a wide range of human experiences—from war refugees performing Shakespeare in Bosnia to communities in Tokyo, Mexico, and beyond.

Both Ugo and Maxine Giannini share deep ties to Newark, making this event especially meaningful for the local community. Ugo was a faculty member at Caldwell College, and the film’s score features music composed by Adam and Ben Kaplan (Kaplan Bros Music) of Maplewood, former students of Maxine.

Event Details:

Art Exhibition

Ugo & Maxine: Art, Love, & War

April 18 | 5:00 PM

The Woodland Parlor

Free Admission

Film Screening

Ugo Giannini: An Artist at War

April 18 | 7:00 PM

The Woodland Great Hall

Tickets: $7.00 –Purchase Tickets Here

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here