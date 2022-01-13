An Exciting Spring Semester Awaits at The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School

From The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School

It may be cold and dreary now, but spring is just around the corner and The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School has just launched its Spring catalog! You can browse the over 100 courses at SOMADULTSCHOOL.ORG.

Spark your creative juices with classes like Glassblowing, Soapmaking, Writing a Children’s Book, Pinot & Pottery, Pen and Ink Drawing, Needlepoint and Beginner Songwriting For Fun (and No profit Whatsoever).

Interested in the Culinary Arts? Check out Knife Skills, The Art of Tasting Craft Chocolate, a Taproom Tour and Tasting at 4 City Brewing Company and Cake Decorating 101.

Tap into your spiritual self with classes on Meditation, Hypnosis, Psychic Reading, Tarot for Beginners and Superpower Memory!

If you’re longing for some fresh air, there’s a Birding class, Couch to 5k, Golf and Junior Golf and the super trendy Pickleball.

Thinking of a career change? Experts will help you Craft a Winning Resume, Master the Art of the Job Interview and Kickstart Your Job Search (with LinkedIn Profile Secrets).

But wait! There’s so much more….

The spring catalog features a trove of stimulating lectures and entertaining events, including:

Interrupting Bias and Microaggressions in Our Daily Lives with social justice educator Marta Elena Esquilin.

An on-site event and exploration of Tony Smith’s renowned TAU sculpture with Seeing Deeper: TAU, The Monumental Masterpiece In Our Midst, with presenters Joan Pachner, Kate Dodd and Dan Bischoff

School’s Out – A Broadway Cabaret fundraising event featuring local stars from such hits as The Lion King, The Producers, Mama Mia, Les Miserables and more!

Stephen Whitty Presents: The World According to Coens (an exploration of the films of Joel and Ethan Coen).

2 Fab Four lectures with Beatles scholar Vinnie Bruno.

Three lectures from award-winning art history educator Janet Mandel featuring Meta Vaux Warrick Fuller, Sonia Delaunay and Marc Chagall.

Re/Writing Sex & Gender with educator Roger Rosen.

There’s truly something for EVERYONE in this catalog and classes fill up quickly, so sign up today!

IMPORTANT: SOMAS requires all in-person participants to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and for masks to be worn. Please be prepared to show proof of vaccination upon entry. If you will not be fully vaccinated before the start of class, please do not register. SOMAS will not provide refunds, credits or exchanges for any class due to issues arising from vaccination status.

More classes will be added throughout the semester

The Adult School is a nonprofit organization and does not receive any taxpayer funding. We rely solely on the revenue from tuition and contributions from our vital community.