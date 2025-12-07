CHS Ultimate Celebrates Founders Day 2025

From CHS Ultimate Frisbee:

More than 250 players, alumni, families and fans braved colder than normal fall weather last week to celebrate Ultimate Founders Day 2025—officially recognized by both South Orange and Maplewood as the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

The annual event, held this year on November 29, 2025, honors the creation of Ultimate Frisbee, invented locally in 1968 by three Columbia High School students, and celebrates the sport’s lasting legacy in the community.

This year’s gathering welcomed five original CHS Ultimate pioneers: Paul Schindel, Jan Russak, Ed Summers, Joe Barbanel, and Geoff West, who traveled from as far as Arizona to reunite with today’s generation of players. West quipped in his sign up form, “I want Marques or Nuñez to teach me how to flick!” Marques Brownlee, the CHS alum, World Champion, and internationally recognized tech creator and pro coach and CHS alum Anthony Nuñez, headlined the day’s youth clinic.

Youth Clinic Draws Top Talent in the Sport

The celebration began at 9:30 a.m. with a star-studded youth clinic for athletes ages 11–18. More than 50 participants trained under legendary coach Anthony Nuñez and an elite roster of athletes, including:

Alumni vs. Current Players Game: A Five-Decade Showdown

Following the clinic, alumni spanning five decades returned to face off in the traditional Alumni vs. Current Players game. The 90-minute match—accompanied by music from DJ Lou Smith and colorful play-by-play announcing from CHS competition chair, Jason Weinstein—ended with the alumni squad victorious, approximately 21–9.

Professional photographer Jennifer Voce-Nelson, official photographer for the New York Gridlock, documented the matches and generously sponsored her time in support of the event and shared her photos, which are available for purchase.

G.O.A.T. Awards Honor Outstanding Athletes

Trophies for G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time) were awarded to standout performers for each “Defender of Women” (DoW) and “Defender of Men” (DoM):

Varsity Team

DoW G.O.A.T.: Lillian Pankow

DoM G.O.A.T.: Simon Collins-Siegel

Alumni Team

DoW G.O.A.T.: Irene Chen

DoM G.O.A.T.: Jason Cooney

Following the ceremony, players formed a unified spirit circle—honoring Ultimate’s foundational values of sportsmanship and respect—before gathering for a group photo.

Community Hat Tournament welcomed players from across the region

The festivities continued throughout the afternoon with a public hat tournament organized by CHS Open Coach and alum Sean Lorre. The event drew players from across New Jersey and beyond, including Montclair, Hoboken, Closter, Philadelphia, Jersey City, Milltown, Livingston, East Brunswick, and Somerville.

Alumni gathering closed out the celebration

The day concluded with a relaxed beer-and-pizza gathering hosted by Alumni Coordinator Thomas Coutinho at Pallet Brewery, giving alumni and community members an opportunity to reconnect and celebrate the shared history of this homegrown sport.

Spotlight: A conversation with Ultimate Pioneer Paul Schindel

After the game, organizers caught up with Paul Schindel, CHS Class of 1973. Schindel played Ultimate from 1970–1973 and served as the team’s General Manager in 1972–73, coordinating competitions across New Jersey and beyond.

Schindel grew up on Richmond Avenue and was part of the influential Richmond Avenue Gang (“The RAG”), the group that followed the original founders and helped transition Ultimate from a casual pastime into a nationally recognized sport. The RAG included Larry Schindel, Paul Schindel, Ira Kalb, Ed Summers, Robert Evans, and others.

Larry Schindel, the team’s tireless GM beginning in 1970, wrote thousands of letters to schools and colleges, circulating official rules and encouraging competitive play. He later founded the Washington Area Frisbee Club and, alongside Paul, ran the Smithsonian Frisbee Festival—later the National Frisbee Festival—from 1977 to about 1986.

Larry Schindel and Irv Kalb were inducted into the inaugural class of the Ultimate Hall of Fame in 2004, and again in 2014 with the other “Johnny Appleseeds.”

Photos available

Spectacular images from the day — shot by Jennifer Voce-Nelson, official photographer of the NY Gridlock — are now available for purchase Her work captures the energy, camaraderie and spirit of the event.

About CHS Ultimate

CHS Ultimate Frisbee is a volunteer-run nonprofit serving nearly 200 youth annually in South Orange and Maplewood — the birthplace of Ultimate Frisbee. The organization is committed to supporting youth development, community building, and the Spirit of the Game through inclusive programs for players of all ages and skill levels.