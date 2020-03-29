Collum: South Orange at 16 Positive COVID-19 Cases as of March 29

From South Orange Village President Sheena Collum:

Neighbors – I’m sharing an updated chart of where we are right now (3/29 1pm) but must reiterate, there has been limited testing available so don’t let counts create a false sense of security. As more testing becomes available, our numbers will inevitably go up. With that said, of South Orange residents who have been able to get access to testing (41), 16 have come back positive and 25 have come back negative.

Testing sites near Essex County are available on our South Orange COVID-19 Info Portal here: https:// southorangecovid19.com/ testing-sites

Please continue to stay home unless it is absolutely necessary to go out.