Crest Drive Resident Confronts Burglar in Overnight Break-In

After being contacted by a Newstead resident for information, Village Green contacted the South Orange Police Department about a recent reported “home invasion” on Crest Drive. South Orange Police responded with the following press release:

Updated at 11:23 p.m. Friday, April 3: Police corrected their press release to say the first floor window was locked, not unlocked.

On 3/30/26 at approximately 3:30am, a burglary occurred [at a home on] Crest Drive in which entry was gained through an first floor window. South Orange Police officers responded to a 911 call from a resident that stated they heard their alarm system activate and upon checking the house observed an unknown male. That male quickly fled the house and then fled the scene in a white SUV. On arrival officers met with the resident and determined that all the residents were safe and no items were missing. A detective was notified and responded to process the scene. Police patrols in the area have been increased and we will maintain a visible presence. This is an active investigation.

We share the community’s concern about residential burglaries in our community and in New Jersey. We also want to reassure the community that, overall, South Orange is very safe. Over the last 10 years our crime statistics have had a significant downward trajectory. Residents are encouraged to visit the South Orange PD website to read more details on local Part 1 crime statistics.

That said, the South Orange Police Department stands ready to assist homeowners with home and property safety strategies, and one effective strategy we have available is a free home security survey. We have officers that are trained in home security assessment and who will perform them at no charge. Please email pdsecuritysurvey@ southorange.org to request this service. … We ask for the community to contact the police department as soon as possible if they observe a crime or suspicious activity. Please use 911 for an emergency or 973 763 3000 non emergencies.