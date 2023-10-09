Fergus Responds to South Orange-Maplewood Deleveling Conversation

Following a discussion of a proposed Access & Equity Policy revision by the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education on Sept. 28 in which some BOE members felt that Dr. Edward Fergus did not suggest a full deleveling of K-12 in his Equity Audit report and recommendations, while others argued that he did, Fergus replied this evening to a request from Village Green for clarification. Following is Fergus’s response:

I see you got a copy of the report.

The report focuses on the terms of the agreement. Thus de-leveling or detracking as educational research describes it, was not part of the scope of this work.

Below is my response I provided when Board Member Gifford asked about de-leveling/detracking:

There is the mantra that exists in education that suggest we should take all the kids who learn in a particular way and put them together, and it will be easier for the adult, but the reality is that it is not good for kids. Some of these comforts are about the comfort of adults, but they are not good for kids. If you think about the opportunities we get where we have learned the best, we have been in spaces were we get to interact with a range of people who think differently about stuff. What we need to be mindful of, and not to be too worried about, is that having heterogenous groupings in classrooms is going to be a lift for the adults, but it is what kids need for their learning exposure. Meaning, that which some of us have suffered through in terms of being segregated academically, we want to do better for our kids so they don’t get the limited exposure points of having that type of academic segregation.

Quick example – first time I engaged in work here in SOMSD, Sup was part of a project and I did an equity walk at Columbia HS, I show up and we walked into a French 2 class – walked in, sounded great to me. I am listening and the students are Black, and I listened and heard that accent and they were Haitian Creole, native speakers. I walked across the hall, same class period, it was French 2 Honors, again they are talking french, sounds good to me, they’re all white.

My concern at that time was how did we arrive at having that type of setup where you have kids who have a linguistic base that they are obviously able to converse seamlessly in the context of their classroom, in french 2, but were not in french 2 honors. And I asked that question very directly to the Sup in the hallway. “How did this happen? Because this is not accidental.” The ways in which we grew into students who have a linguistic base to be in French 2 and not in French 2 honors. But your white students were in french 2 honors.

We have to really consider and recognize that the improvements we have to do in terms of integration, for the society that we promised ourselves 75 years ago that we wanted to create, that we need to do that work for them, rather than the comfort of adults”.

There is a lot to consider when exploring the concept of detracking. For example, SOMSD has a long history of having levels across its middle and high schools. The historical effect is that families have developed an understanding that the academic programming being a tracked process is a reasonable condition; in other words, some families probably presume tracked academic programming works for all students who “earned” such program. Another consideration of detracking is improving the instructional capacity to provide consistent and rigorous differentiated instruction. We outlined in our report that the Math curriculum program at the middle school plans for lowered academic learning objectives. Overall, detracking is a complicated process and one that will likely take significant time.

