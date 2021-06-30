Lily Forman (CHS ’21) Named Villager of the Month by South Orange BOT

South Orange resident Lily Forman was named Villager of the Month at the June 28 South Orange Board of Trustees meeting.

Forman recently graduated from Columbia High School and will be attending Stanford University in the fall.

Forman is known for being an active member of the South Orange community. She served as a student representative to the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education, was a member of Columbia High School’s Feminist Group, organized a climate crisis teach-in, participated in walkouts for various environmental issues and worked on various local election campaigns.

When Forman was asked what message she would leave for future students, she encouraged them to use their voice.

“If there’s something you see that you want changed, tell someone and take action. As students, our voices can have so much power and we can make positive change if we speak up for what we believe in,” she said.

Village President Sheena Collum said that Forman attended many local events.

“There’s barely ever a public event where you don’t see Lily there,” Collum said

Collum also said that Forman is an example of how youth can play an important role in a community.

“She has shown that, given the right platform, that the youth can make their voices heard through community activism and engagement,” Collum said.

Forman thanked the Board of Trustees for the honor.

“Thank you so much,” Forman said. “That was like the best graduation, going away present I could have ever asked for.”

She said that participating in campaigns and local government showed her how sharing her voice can make a difference.

“Being able to work on the town campaigns and with this local government to push for the change I wanted to see was such an incredible opportunity and I think that really showed me the power that my voice has and that everyone’s voice has,” Forman said.

Forman explained that the town still has changes to make.

“Obviously our town has changes to make to be more equitable for everyone and more welcoming for everyone, especially with the school district,” Forman said. “That’s what I’ve put a lot of my energy into over the past few years, but I just feel so lucky to have grown up here and to have gotten the chance to work with all of you.”

Forman is looking forward to returning to South Orange in the future.

“I’m sad to be leaving South Orange in a few months, but I’m excited to come back and see all of the amazing changes that are happening here,” Forman said.