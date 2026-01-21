Maplewood Chili Cookoff Returns February 22 Benefitting Achieve’s Pollock Arts Initiative with Food Drive for Mend

From the Achieve Foundation of South Orange and Maplewood:

Who loves chili? Maplewood does, along with South Orange and pretty much all of Northern New Jersey!

The beloved Maplewood Chili Cookoff returns to The Woodland on Sunday, February 22nd , once again bringing neighbors together for an afternoon of great food, music courtesy of DJ Jen Jones and Reckon So (led by Maplewood’s own Mary Olive Smith and Danny Weiss), and meaningful community impact. This year the event will benefit the Achieve Foundation’s Pollock Arts Initiative, and will feature an on-site food drive supporting the MEND Hunger Relief Network. Tickets go on sale February 1st at 9am.

The 2026 Maplewood Chili Cookoff is presented in partnership with Pollock Properties Group, whose Care • Serve • Give ethos aligns with this iconic local event. While the cookoff has grown in scale and reach over the years, its heart remains the same: creating joyful, accessible community experiences that directly support local students and families.

The 2026 Maplewood Chili Cookoff continues to feature up to 40 chili entries across meat and vegetarian categories, a popular kids’ cooking competition, a beer and wine bar, live music, and all the small-town charm the event is known for. First, second, and third place winners in each category will receive cash prizes and gift cards—and earn a place on the iconic Maplewood Chili Cookoff cauldron trophy, permanently displayed in the lobby of Maplewood Town Hall!

Unlike most chili cookoffs judged by a select panel, the Maplewood Chili Cookoff is decided by the people. The public casts their votes to crown this year’s champions while enjoying unlimited chili tastings, reinforcing the event’s community-first spirit. Voting will take place throughout the afternoon, followed by an awards ceremony with local leaders in attendance.

This year’s event will highlight “The Art of Chili,” with all proceeds benefitting the Pollock Arts Initiative, which funds arts education and creative opportunities for students in the South Orange-Maplewood School District (SOMSD) through the Achieve Foundation. In addition, attendees are asked to bring non-perishable food donations to support MEND, helping address food insecurity for local families.

“Care, service, and generosity aren’t abstract ideas for us—they’re commitments,” said Pollock Properties Group Founder Vanessa Pollock. “The Chili Cookoff is about neighbors showing up for one another. It’s fun, it’s loud, it’s joyful, and now it also supports arts education and food access right here at home, which is exactly what community should look like.”

Call for Sponsors

Community event sponsors are needed as their support ensures that all ticket sales and event-day proceeds go directly toward arts education and its necessary resources in the SOMSD school district. In addition to Pollock Properties Group, we want to thank sponsors who have already signed on to support Arts education in our public schools: GenWealth Financial Services, Matt Keane at RATE mortgage, Main Street Movers, Little Apple Arts, Allison Kalsched|Fitness for Strength, The Able Baker, MSO Homes, and the South Mountain YMCA.

What is the PAI?

The Pollock Arts Initiative (formerly known as the Vanessa Pollock Music Initiative) helps underwrite instrument and arts equipment rentals at the elementary and middle school levels, eliminating barriers to student participation in arts programming. In addition, the fund supplements Achieve Foundation’s funding of grant requests related to visual and performing arts and may be used to help maintain the District’s inventory of musical instruments and other arts-related equipment and supplies. Through the PAI, scholarship awards for advanced training may be offered to Columbia High School students who demonstrate exceptional talent and are recommended by SOMSD music and arts department faculty. Awards are tailored to students’ specific needs for private instruction, classes, and/or professional quality instruments/art equipment.The PAI is conducted in partnership with the SOMSD and the Achieve Foundation, the local Education Foundation. Achieve is an independent, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that raises funds to promote exemplary public education for all students and educators in our community.

Tickets go on sale Sunday, February 1st at 9:00am, and as in years past, tickets are expected to sell out very very quickly. Set your alarm and get ready to dig into the best chili in NJ!