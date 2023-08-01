Maplewood & South Orange Mourn the Loss of Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver

As the news of the death of New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver shook the state on Tuesday, August 1, Maplewood and South Orange leaders shared their grief and condolences.

Oliver was the first Black woman to serve as the state’s Assembly speaker and the first in state history to be elected to statewide office.

“Sheila Y Oliver, a Legend amongst us.. Rest now Sheila Job well done…My heartfelt Condolences to all that had the opportunity to know her…Beyond Grateful,” wrote Garnet Hall, Maplewood Democratic Committee Vice Chair and Democratic nominee for NJ Assembly 28th district, on her Facebook page.

From Maplewood Mayor & DCA Division of Housing and Community Resources Director Dean Dafis:

We mourn the profound loss of Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver, a trailblazing & pioneering public servant, a fearless and unwavering strong voice for the poor, houseless, voiceless, under & un represented. She accomplished so much, died too soon. Smart, funny, savvy, sassy yet kind, bold though sensitive, passionate yet strategic and thoughtful, she successfully fought for and paved the way for real progress on those values we still hold so dear in our communities throughout NJ, especially in SOMA / MAPSO – affordable housing, supportive housing, homelessness prevention, child care, healthcare, economic & social justice. As the Commissioner of the NJ Department of Community Affairs, she valued strong partnerships with local governments and expanded the availability and quality of municipal resources. She was a friend to SOMA, personally stepping in to help Maplewood and South Orange reach the final stretch in the merger of two fire departments. As a member of the DCA family, I had the honor of working with her closely. She was especially supportive of my work in building diversion and pretrial intervention in the landlord-tenant courts and expanding access to counsel to thousands of low-income residents threatened with displacement and homelessness. She always had our backs with the Legislature on related budget issues or policy – when she spoke up, everyone listened. She stood with the queer community way before Democrats embraced marriage equality often calling us on our own blind spots as our LGBTQ+ advocacy left queer women of color behind. I asked her once what the secret to her success was, she answered, ‘by being true to myself.’ I have found clarity and confidence in her wisdom many times. While we will miss her deeply, the best way to honor her is to keep moving her advocacy forward for equity and fairness in opportunity, and dignity for all.

From South Orange Village President Sheena Collum:

I know many people are sad and shocked right now, and I’m right beside you. Sheila was a tremendous public servant. Her affordable housing advocacy always inspired me very deeply. She’s worn so many hats in government, opened many doors, and crashed through glass ceilings. The heart of New Jersey breaks as we remember this phenomenal woman, our one and only Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver. My condolences to her family and friends and everyone who loved her and respected her. May her memory be a blessing and her vision for a better New Jersey live on.

From Maplewood TC member and former Mayor Victor De Luca via Facebook: