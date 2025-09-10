NJ Spotlight News Airs Video of Sept. 8 ICE Action in Maplewood

Segments of a video of two men being taken by federal agents in Maplewood on Sept. 8 were aired on NJ Spotlight News on NJ PBS (Channel 23 on Verizon Fios, Spectrum and Comcast/Xfinity) on Sept. 9.

The video was aired without sound, and faces and identifying factors of the men taken were blurred.

Watch here:

NJ Spotlight is a news partner of Village Green.

Village Green has viewed the full 2:30-minute video with sound.

In the video, the 24-year-old Maplewood resident who filmed it repeatedly tells the federal agents to “Get the f— out of my town” and barrages the agents with other expletives. One agent holds pepper spray up and says “You’ll get f—ing pepper sprayed” and later says, “You’re blocking the road.” Another tells him, “Get the f— back in your vehicle” and says the videographer will be arrested for obstruction. A Prospect Street neighbor who witnessed the incident credited the young man with “making a big scene so that all the cars stopped and then lots of people got out. And he was able to get one name.”

