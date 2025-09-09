Person Taken by ICE in South Orange Today, Mayor Collum Confirms

South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum is reporting that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement took one person from the streets of South Orange today.

Collum did not provide details such as the person’s name, gender or the location of the action.

“I’m sorry to report that earlier today, ICE took an individual into custody within our South Orange borders,” wrote Collum in a message to residents that was sent to media. “It was through the swift actions of residents sharing what they knew that allowed me to identify a family member and speak with her along with SOPD Captain Adrian Acevedo, who is fortunately bilingual and was able to get specifics of what occurred so we could try to get answers as quickly as possible to the family.”

Collum continued, “There are no other details I’m going to share at this time other than reiterating my heartfelt appreciation to the community and that we’re on it. The Trump administration and ICE’s subsequent actions are terrorizing communities, as you have all witnessed. Their tactics are nothing but thuggery that thrives on threatening the vulnerable. Please keep looking out for one another.”

The action in South Orange follows on two men being taken in Maplewood yesterday by federal agents — reportedly without a warrant. That incident was captured in photographs and video.

Another ICE incident was reported in Maplewood today by former Vice Mayor Ian Grodman, who shared a photo of an alleged ICE vehicle.

“Maplewood friends – just heard from someone who saw what appeared to be ICE (of course they were masked) grab a construction worker at the corner of Springfield Ave. and Laurel and put him into their unidentified vehicle.”

Grodman continued, “Be vigilant. Video all of these occurrences,If you can, ask the person being detained for a family members’s phone number so you can call them. AND TELL YOUR FRIEND S AND FAMILIES IN RED STATE TO CONTACT THEIR ELECTED REPRESENTATIVES IN WASHINGTON ANS AKS THEM TO PUT A STOP TO THIS TERROR.

