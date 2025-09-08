2 Men Taken by ICE on Prospect Street in Maplewood

Two men on their way to work were stopped on Prospect Street in Maplewood and taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement this morning.

The action happened around 11 a.m. on Prospect between Oakview and Courter.

A Prospect resident took the photo below and posted it to Facebook with this text:

FYI so we all know this is happening not just to other people in other places but in our streets to our neighbors and friends.

ICE just picked up 2 people off the street on Prospect between Courter and Oakview in Maplewood. 3 vehicles and 3 masked ICE men zip tied the 2 people, hands and feet and hustled them into the back of one of their unmarked, out of state vehicles. One Maplewood resident was very bravely verbally berating all three ICE men the entire time but we couldn’t stop them from removing the 2 kidnapped people. The Maplewood Police arrived after ICE had left.

Another local resident made a 2:30 minute video of the incident which he shared with Village Green. We do not have permission to post the video at this time. However, two screenshots are posted here.

The 24-year-old Maplewood resident who took the video repeatedly tells the ICE officers to “Get the f— out of my town” and uses other expletives. One ICE agent holds pepper spray up and says “You’ll get f—ing pepper sprayed” and later says “you’re blocking the road.” Another tells him, “Get the f— back in your vehicle” and says he will be arrested for obstruction. The Prospect neighbor who took the photo above credited the young man with “making a big scene so that all the cars stopped and then lots of people got out. And he was able to get one name.”

Village Green arrived on scene after 11:30 a.m. By that time, the wife of one of the detained men had arrived.

The wife said that she is an American-born citizen. She and her husband have been married for more than five years and have been going through the process to obtain a green card for him. He was traveling to a work site with his brother-in-law, who was also taken into custody.

Her husband was able to call her from his cell phone.

She said that she was able to speak to an ICE officer on her husband’s phone and asked him to wait for her so that she could bring paperwork showing her husband’s immigration status. “He was like, ‘He’s very cooperative. … but unfortunately we’ll have to take him.'”

She said the ICE agent said he could not tell her where they were taking her husband and could not wait for her to arrive.

“I asked him, where are, why are they taking him? Is there anything signed by a judge? Do they have order deportation? Like anything signed off a judge again. I repeated it. He was like, ‘I can’t give you the information. I don’t have the information. We have to go to the facility in order me to give you the information.’ I’m like, but can you wait for me until I get to the scene? He’s like, ‘Unfortunately I can’t because we might cause traffic.'”

The wife said she responded, “I don’t care if you cause traffic. You already caused traffic.”

The wife said that her husband had no criminal history. The only thing he had done, she said, was “cross the border in hopes of a better life.”

Village Green will be updating this story.