UPDATE: Seton Hall Practice Site Plan Approval Carried to March 14; President Nyre Refuses Interview Request

Seton Hall University has again pulled its request for a final site plan approval for a sports practice facility from the South Orange Planning Board’s agenda (see below), as neighbors continue to ask that the University put off any plans to expand until a storm water study with neighboring Newark is completed.

[Update: The Planning Board will continue to hear the site plan at a special meeting on March 14, starting at 7:30 p.m. with a possible vote to take place.]

The university reported in January that it “decided to postpone its practice facility application in order to provide the Planning Board’s engineer with clarifying information requested at the December meeting.”

Site plan approvals for the project — which includes a 12,862 square foot addition to the southeastern portion of the Regan Recreation and Athletic Center and a 176 SF vestibule along the northern side of the building — were already delayed on December 5 when the South Orange Planning Board’s engineering consultant said he still needed to see a written report with calculations to back up statements about stormwater drainage made by Seton Hall’s engineer during his testimony earlier this fall.

Neighbors in South Orange, Maplewood and Newark are asking that Seton Hall delay the site plan approval until a joint H&H [Hydrologic and Hydraulic] study being led by the City of Newark is completed late this spring. Residents of the Ivy Hill neighborhood in Newark have complained of extensive and increasing urban flooding in recent years and are concerned that ongoing expansion at the university may be exacerbating — if not outright generating — the flooding.

Read about neighbors complaints and pleas before the South Orange Planning Board here.

Village Green made a request to Seton Hall in January to submit questions about the site plan to SHU President Joseph Nyre. The request was denied.

Village Green asked a Seton Hall spokesperson last month why SHU requested that the approval for the expansion of the athletic center be carried to the February South Orange Planning Board meeting. The spokesperson replied:

Seton Hall decided to postpone its practice facility application in order to provide the Planning Board’s engineer with clarifying information requested at the December meeting. We are compiling and will be providing this information shortly. We fully intend to proceed with the application after submitting the requested materials. We empathize with our neighbors who have experienced property damage and emotional distress due to severe-weather events that are, unfortunately, becoming more frequent. University and government engineers concur that due to Seton Hall’s voluntary actions, the design of the proposed practice facility and student recreation center exceeds stormwater management standards and will help mitigate existing water runoff from the site. To better understand the facts about this project, we invite our community to visit our website.

In response to our request to send questions to Nyre, the spokesperson wrote, “Seton Hall will be providing no additional comments at this time.”

Village Green emailed the spokesperson again today to ask why the university has again pulled the site plan application until a “TBD” — to be determined — date. We will update this story when the spokesperson replies.

UPDATE: At the Feb. 6, 2023 South Orange Planning Board meeting, Board members agreed that the plan would continue to be heard at a special meeting on March 14, 2023, starting at 7:30 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually.

