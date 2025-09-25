Seton Hall Rises Seven Spots in U.S. News & World Report Rankings

From Seton Hall University:

Seton Hall University rose seven spots in the U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings, moving to No. 158 among National Universities. The University also claimed a spot in the top 20 among Catholic National Universities.

In addition to the overall rankings, Seton Hall’s undergraduate business programs rose 18 spots to No. 109 nationally and into the Top 15 among Catholic universities. The Bachelor of Science in Nursing (B.S.N.) program secured a place in the top 17 percent of nursing programs nationwide.

“It is gratifying to once again be noted for Seton Hall’s excellence among leading national universities,” said Monsignor Joseph Reilly, president of Seton Hall. “This recognition reflects the University’s identity as a place of hope and possibility, where students can create lives marked by lasting success and personal fulfillment.”

Notable Gains in the National Landscape

Seton Hall’s seven-spot jump from last year places the University among the top 20 percent of national universities that rose seven or more positions this year. It is the largest year-over-year gain among Seton Hall’s designated pricing-peer institutions.

Seton Hall now shares the No. 158 national university ranking with 10 other universities including the University of Cincinnati and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and New Jersey peers such as Montclair State and Stockton.

Top 20 Among Catholic National Universities

Seton Hall’s No. 19 ranking among Catholic national universities places it firmly within the top 20. The University now shares that place with the University of St. Thomas (MN) and ahead of DePaul and Duquesne. This ranking reflects the University’s Catholic mission and commitment to the Catholic Intellectual Tradition.

Improved Standing in New Jersey

Seton Hall is now tied for seventh place among New Jersey’s national universities, rising two positions from last year. Only six New Jersey institutions — each ranked in the top 100 nationally — are ahead.

“This year’s rankings reflect the continued progress and momentum of Seton Hall,” said Erik Lillquist, J.D., interim provost, chief administrative officer and executive vice president. “Our commitment to academic distinction, faculty-student engagement and student success has positioned Seton Hall among the leading Catholic universities in the nation.”

The ranking gains come as Seton Hall begins implementing its new strategic plan, Inspiring Great Minds to Greater Purpose, 2025-30, which emphasizes academic excellence and student success.

A Year of Top Rankings

Recently, Seton Hall was recognized by The Princeton Review in the 2026 edition of the education services company’s annual college guide, “The Best 391 Colleges.” The University received national recognition across multiple areas, including No. 1 in Best Student Support and Counseling Services and No. 1 Best College Radio Station.

In addition, Seton Hall was again named a “Top College in America” by Forbes for the 2026 edition of its national ranking. The Forbes list “showcases 500 colleges that produce successful, high-earning and influential graduates from all economic backgrounds, with less student debt,” per its website.

In the spring, the University’s graduate programs in business, law, health sciences and education were recognized among the best in the country in the 2025 U.S. News & World Report Best Graduate Schools rankings.